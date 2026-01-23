Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett Back Campaign Accusing AI Firms of Theft

Organised by the Human Artistry Campaign, the initiative argues that AI firms are training powerful models on books, films, music and journalism without authorisation or regard for copyright law. Its signatories include Johansson, Blanchett, REM, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cyndi Lauper, and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, who has previously described AI as the “world’s most expensive and energy-intensive plagiarism machine.”

Hollywood heavyweights Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett have joined a growing chorus of artists, musicians and writers accusing artificial intelligence companies of stealing creative work to build their platforms. The protest comes through a newly launched campaign titled “Stealing Isn’t Innovation,” which has already been backed by nearly 800 creative professionals across film, music, television and publishing.

The statement behind the campaign delivers a blunt message to Silicon Valley: using copyrighted work without permission or payment is not progress, but theft.

‘Stealing Isn’t Innovation’: Creators Push Back

Organised by the Human Artistry Campaign, the initiative argues that AI firms are training powerful models on books, films, music and journalism without authorisation or regard for copyright law. Its signatories include Johansson, Blanchett, REM, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cyndi Lauper, and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, who has previously described AI as the “world’s most expensive and energy-intensive plagiarism machine.”

The statement reads: “Artists, writers, and creators of all kinds are banding together with a simple message: Stealing our work is not innovation. It’s not progress. It’s theft – plain and simple.”

Licensing, Not Lawsuits, as the Preferred Path

While critical of tech firms, the campaign acknowledges companies that have pursued licensing deals and partnerships. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has signed agreements with content owners including Disney and The Guardian, while Warner Music Group has struck a deal with AI music generator Suno.

Creators argue that such arrangements prove AI development and respect for intellectual property can coexist. “A better way exists,” the letter notes, urging AI companies to work collaboratively rather than scraping creative work from the open web.

Copyright at the Heart of the AI Debate

Copyright remains one of the most contentious issues in artificial intelligence. Large language models and image generators depend on vast datasets drawn largely from publicly available content. AI firms have defended the practice under “fair use,” a US legal doctrine that permits limited use of copyrighted material without permission.

That argument is being tested in court. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed in the US over the past two years, as authors, artists and media organisations challenge the legality of AI training methods.

Scarlett Johansson’s Personal Clash With AI

Johansson’s involvement carries particular weight. In 2024, she publicly criticised OpenAI after a ChatGPT voice assistant sounded strikingly similar to her own. Scarlett Johansson said she was “shocked, angered and in disbelief,” prompting the company to remove the voice. OpenAI denied deliberately imitating her and said the voice belonged to a different actor.

A Global Policy Flashpoint

The campaign also lands amid political tension. In the UK, the government has faced backlash for proposing that AI companies be allowed to use copyrighted work unless creators actively opt out. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has since announced a review, signalling a possible rethink.

As AI adoption accelerates, the “Stealing Isn’t Innovation” campaign underscores a growing global demand: innovation must not come at the cost of creators’ rights.