ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility

Smart parking company ParkMate has officially rebranded as Blyp. The new name reflects the startup’s expanded mission: to become India’s go-to mobility intelligence platform, going far beyond parking to tackle the broader challenges of urban transportation. What began as a solution to chaotic parking scenarios has evolved into a deep-tech ecosystem that combines real-time data, AI, and intuitive design to enable seamless urban movement.

Why the Name Blyp?

“Blyp stands for speed, precision, and simplicity,” explained Dhananjaya Bharadwaj, Co-founder & CEO. “This isn’t just a cosmetic change. It’s a shift in purpose. We’re reimagining how India moves — from crowded metros to EV-ready smart cities. With Blyp, we’re building the mobility companion of tomorrow.”

The ParkMate name change also accompanies a fresh visual identity, redesigned mobile app experience, and updated platform integrations. Blyp is set to launch in more Indian cities soon, with smart routing, EV compatibility, digital permits, and enterprise dashboards on its expanded roadmap.







What’s Changing?

New Brand Identity: ParkMate now operates under the Blyp name, with a new logo, design language, and digital experience.

Mobile App Updates: The Blyp app will be rolled out in phases, offering a refined UX, real-time updates, and new mobility features.

Smarter Infrastructure: Partnerships with government bodies and real estate players are on the horizon to support connected commuting and smart city goals.

From Parking to Platform

“ParkMate was our beginning. Blyp is our evolution,” added Abhimanyu Singh, Co-founder & COO. “Over the years, we’ve moved from offering smart parking to building a full-stack urban mobility platform. The rebrand allows us to scale faster and create lasting value — not just for individuals, but also businesses and governments.”

At the heart of Blyp are its flagship innovations, including Trident, an AI-powered parking system that leverages computer vision and Bharat Stack, and DaSH, a one-click access platform for instant, paperless parking. These systems now form the foundation for Blyp’s broader ambitions in mobility tech.

In the coming quarters, Blyp plans to Expand into tier-1 and tier-2 cities across India, launch predictive analytics for urban traffic and mobility, integrate EV charging support across major hubs and collaborate with city authorities on smart transit planning

With mobility at the core of every urban experience, Blyp is positioning itself as India’s answer to the future of smart cities. The name may have changed, but the mission remains laser-focused: frictionless, intelligent, and inclusive mobility for all.