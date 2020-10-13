Apple event ‘Hi Speed’ to feature new iPhone 12 models

‘Hi Speed’, the second fall special event for Apple Inc, set to take place on October 13, will feature new iPhone 12 models and other products. Consumers can take advantage of iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The event will also feature non-Pro models such as iPhone 12 mini.









Standard models are expected to have 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch OLED displays. The Apple Pro models have 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch versions respectively, and has support for 120Hz ProMotion, and 10-bit color. It may also gain a LiDAR sensor, similar to the version used on iPad Pro for depth tracking. This will benefit both AR applications and in photography, it can provide accurate distance measurements for focusing cameras. Moreover, all models have better camera optics. There are speculations of the use of a seven-element plastic lens, and not a six-element version. Further enhancements are expected in computational photography. Depending on the model, there would be two or three cameras on the back. The non-Pro will have two 12-megapixel cameras covering wide-angle and ultra-wide photography, while the Pro has another camera for telephoto shooting.

Furthermore, video capabilities can be boosted with the addition of slo-mo recording at a 4K resolution in both 120fps and 240fps frame rates, reports also suggest at an enhanced night mode and advanced noise reduction. There are rumors that the Apple iPhone 12 could use a hardened Ceramic Shield coating on the glass to enhance strength. It could include the use of a Ceramic Shield Front Cover, described as ceramic substrate glass, to perform similar protection duties. The devices, depending on the model, will be supported by 4GD or 6GB of memory. Storage capacities are possibly going to be at 128GB and 256GB for the iPhone 12 with an additional 512GB option for the Pro.