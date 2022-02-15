Hiranandani Group has announced its foraying into the consumer technology segment with a new Venture named ‘Tez Platforms’. The real estate giant will invest ₹3,500 crore to build capabilities around gaming and e-sports, entertainment and e-commerce, among other things.









Speaking with The Hindu, Hiranandani Group CEO Darshan Hiranandani said, “We believe that the potential of digital has barely scratched the surface…We are widening our focus on technology-led, new-age services.”

“Through Tez Platforms we intend to incubate and work with leading technologies and partners (both domestic and global) in other areas as well, in the next steps of our journey,” he added.

Hiranandani said, “We have a roadmap to launch two highly sought-after services in 2022, followed by another three in the next year. Tez Platforms will leverage synergies and talent from various Hiranandani Group entities but also has aggressive plans to hire over 250 employees in FY 2022. Tez’s initial outlay to launch the services this year will be approximately Rs 1000 crore. And over the next 2-3 years, we expect to invest approximately Rs 3,500 crore”.

Also Read:_Amazon offers up to 50 pc discount on Prime membership for select users

“Yotta Infrastructure will continue to be the vehicle for us to invest in areas of cloud computing, interconnectivity, enterprise applications and enterprise cyber security technologies, which are enhanced by our hyperscale and edge data center roll-outs.

The group will also be working through its non-profits in arenas of skilling and training in the field of cloud solutions, cyber-security, and artificial intelligence.