Instagram latest Live Room feature can now accommodate 4 people at once

Instagram in its latest features allows up to four people to be live at once, wherein previously one could only go live with one other person in a stream. The platform is now letting users “double up” on their live broadcast.

It hopes that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities, such as start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As, or just hang out with more friends.









In an official blog post, Instagram said Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. “We recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favourite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.”

The platform observed during the COVID-19 crisis that people on Instagram embrace Live in different ways. “In the past year, special moments have happened on Live, including informational talks about science and COVID-19 guidelines, interviews with celebrities and record-breaking rap battles. Creators of all kinds, from fitness instructors to musicians, beauty bloggers, chefs and activists all relied on Live to create moments and bring people together to reach their communities in creative ways.”

Also Read: Extreme weather events could put Indian banks at $84 billion risk

The latest feature will definitely bring out more creativity. To start a Live Room, users have to swipe left and pick the Live camera option. “Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests. One can see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add. When you start a Live Room, you will remain at the top of the screen when you add guests. As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once, or one by one.”

Going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase one’s reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified.