Razer’s high-tech N95 face mask to go into production

Despite the global rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, Razer, a gaming lifestyle company plans to manufacture its high-tech N95 face mask. It sees a future for high-tech personal protective equipment.









Min-Liang Tan, Razer CEO, told Yahoo Finance that the Project Hazel mask will soon become a reality. “We were thinking, this is a concept project and this is going to be relevant when vaccinations and everything has been rolled out,” he said. “I think moving forward we decided, and I can tell you now, we are going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask.”

Tan made a point saying that, “We have realized that even with vaccinations, we are hearing you still have to be masked up because there is still the risk factor that even if you are vaccinated, you still need to be incredibly careful.” He added that many countries may still be a year or two off from being fully vaccinated.

According to Engadget, the Project Hazel mask looks like it came straight out of a ninja-Blade Runner crossover movie with its RGB lighting and transparent front cover that allow people to see your mouth. It also has a built-in microphone and speaker that can amplify your voice when you speak. The report said that Project Hazel is expected to be as effective as an N95 mask with bacterial filtration efficiency pods that can trap 95% of airborne particles. It will also feature adjustable straps to create an airtight seal, and it will have the ability to vent out CO2 and bring in fresh air.

Tan disclosed that the concept behind the high-tech mask is sustainability. He said that after setting up Singapore’s first mask making facility within 24 days, they had managed to roll out donations across the world. “We realized the sustainability aspect since disposable masks aren’t the most sustainable.” Tan said they took their time with researching and developing the “very best mask”.

“So with that in mind, we are going to go ahead and solve the sustainable aspect of the mask which is one of the big things for us. Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen and I think we will all will be, unfortunately, wearing masks for a long time to come.”