Melania Trump Threatens $1B Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden Over Explosive Epstein Allegation

Melania Trump Threatens $1B Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden Over Explosive Epstein Allegation

Melania Trump Threatens $1B Lawsuit Against Hunter Biden Over Explosive Epstein Allegation

Hunter Biden has shown no signs of backing down. In a follow-up interview posted with Andrew Callaghan on Thursday, he called the lawsuit threat a “designed distraction,” adding that if the case went to court, he would welcome the chance to depose both Donald Trump and Melania Trump. “I’m more than happy to provide them the platform,” he said.
First Lady Melania Trump has issued a legal threat to sue Hunter Biden, demanding over $1 billion in damages after he claimed she was introduced to Donald Trump by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The allegation, made during a recent interview, has sparked a heated political and legal confrontation.

In a formal letter sent to Hunter Biden’s legal team, Melania Trump’s attorneys called the statement “false, disparaging, defamatory and inflammatory.” They demanded an immediate retraction and public apology, warning that failure to comply would result in legal action.



Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, made the controversial claim in an interview with filmmaker Andrew Callaghan earlier this month, asserting that unreleased Epstein-related documents would “implicate” Donald Trump. “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump — the connections are so wide and deep,” Hunter Biden said, attributing the statement partly to journalist Michael Wolff.

Michael Wolff, author of a critical Trump biography, has previously suggested a connection between Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s social circle, but the Daily Beast — which published a related article — retracted the piece after receiving a legal challenge from Melania Trump’s lawyer.

Elon Musk’s Epstein Bombshell Destroys Trump Truce Efforts: What It Means Now

In her legal correspondence, Melania Trump’s team argued that the remarks had caused her “overwhelming financial and reputational harm.” The letter accused Hunter Biden of having a “vast history of trading on the names of others” and making the statement to “draw attention to yourself.”

Hunter Biden has shown no signs of backing down. In a follow-up interview posted with Andrew Callaghan on Thursday, he called the lawsuit threat a "designed distraction," adding that if the case went to court, he would welcome the chance to depose both Donald Trump and Melania Trump. "I'm more than happy to provide them the platform," he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Channel Five (@channel5)

Donald Trump has acknowledged a past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein but claimed they severed ties in the early 2000s after Epstein allegedly poached staff from Trump’s Florida golf club. There is no verified evidence that Epstein introduced the Trumps to each other.

According to a Harper’s Bazaar profile, Melania Trump met Donald Trump in November 1998 at a party hosted by a modeling agency founder. She declined to give him her number at first, citing that he was “with a date” at the time.

The legal dispute emerges with the Melania Trump letter amid growing political pressure on the White House to release the so-called “Epstein files,” long-sought documents related to the disgraced financier’s criminal case. Despite Trump’s past promise to release the records if re-elected, the FBI and Justice Department stated in July that no incriminating “client list” exists.

For now, Melania Trump’s legal team, led by attorney Alejandro Brito, says they are “actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods.”


