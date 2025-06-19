Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new! Myst Form and Storm Beast Pom Poms Superman’s Fort Of Solitude

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new!

Published on

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has received its first update, bringing new weapons, hero abilities, teasers and much more.

Starting off, two new hero abilities have been added, those being Myst Form and Storm Beast Pom Poms. The Myst Form gives you the ability to turn into a shadow crow and fly around for 4-5 seconds. This new hero ability can do something with another hero item that we haven’t seen before. The Myst Gauntlets were added at the start of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and were noticeably weak. Players wondered why an item with such opportunity was wasted. If you have the Myst Form and Myst Gauntlets in your inventory, they will combine into the legendary Myst Hero Form. The two Myst items will form one item which covers two slots. You can use this form to shoot flocks of shadow crows at your enemies and turn into one yourself. The DPS (damage per second) of the offence is increased and the duration you switch human to crow form is also increased.



The Storm Beast Pom Poms have also been added in this update. These pom poms give you the ability to turn you into a Storm BeastThis item is like a weaker version of the super modes we have seen before, like Doctor Doom and Godzilla. You are given a storm smash attack, which does a ton of damage, and a basic melee attack, which isn’t too bad. You can stay as the Storm Beast as long as you don’t get shot by someone till your Storm Bar is empty. This item can also be used as decent mobility.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super is now live!

A new type of bunkers has been introduced called Academic Labs. They are open at the start of the game and have a mini Black Market section and a hero rank loot room. These labs were only found in the Supernova Academy until now.

Some POIs have received changes as well. Supernova Academy has a new section open where you can find tons of loot. The new underground sections have a launcher which seems to shoot Academy Labs around the map. There is nothing special about this new section, but it is certainly interesting.

Later into the season, we might potentially see a Fort of Solitude POI in the game. At one edge of the map. There is a crystal platform which is empty, for now. The colour of the crystal is similar to Superman’s Fort of Solitude seen in the trailer for Superman (James Gunn). It is more than possible.

That is all for the latest update of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super. Enjoy the new items and labs!


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kim Jong Un Sends Another 6,000 North Koreans to Kursk After Reported 6,000 Casualties Russia Ukraine

Kim Jong Un Sends Another 6,000 North Koreans to Kursk After Reported 6,000 Casualties
By June 20, 2025
Diageo India Acquires NAO Spirits in $15.6M Deal, Boosting India’s Craft Gin Revolution Greater Than Hapusa PIPA

Diageo India Acquires NAO Spirits in $15.6M Deal, Boosting India’s Craft Gin Revolution
By June 19, 2025
Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit

Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Are Fake—WWE Legend Still Kicking After Hospital Visit
By June 18, 2025
Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee Hozier, Def Leppard,James Taylor Summerfest 2025: Full Lineup

Summerfest 2025 Brings Iconic Headliners and Unmissable Vibes to Milwaukee
By June 19, 2025
Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer The Boss Nebraska

Jeremy Allen White Stuns as Bruce Springsteen in Gritty Biopic ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer
By June 18, 2025
Scarlett Johansson Leads Humanity’s Last Stand in Explosive ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer

Scarlett Johansson Leads Humanity’s Last Stand in Explosive ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Trailer
By June 18, 2025
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new! Myst Form and Storm Beast Pom Poms Superman’s Fort Of Solitude

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new!
By June 20, 2025
Drake Reveals $8 Million in Gambling Losses After Betting $125M: “Gotta Share the Other Side” Drake sports betting Drake stake partnership

Drake Reveals $8 Million in Gambling Losses After Betting $125M: “Gotta Share the Other Side”
By June 20, 2025
Diageo India Acquires NAO Spirits in $15.6M Deal, Boosting India’s Craft Gin Revolution Greater Than Hapusa PIPA

Diageo India Acquires NAO Spirits in $15.6M Deal, Boosting India’s Craft Gin Revolution
By June 19, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new! Myst Form and Storm Beast Pom Poms Superman’s Fort Of Solitude

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new!
By June 20, 2025
Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style Bonde do Brunão,

Bruno Mars Joins Fortnite Festival Season 9, Drops New Music and Avatar in Style
By June 19, 2025
Multipl Reinvents Mutual Funds as Smart Savings Accounts for Everyday Spending Goals Spendvesting

Multipl Reinvents Mutual Funds as Smart Savings Accounts for Everyday Spending Goals
By June 19, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect” Mental Health

Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect”
By June 17, 2025
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...