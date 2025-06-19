Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super has received its first major update! Here is everything new!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has received its first update, bringing new weapons, hero abilities, teasers and much more.

Starting off, two new hero abilities have been added, those being Myst Form and Storm Beast Pom Poms. The Myst Form gives you the ability to turn into a shadow crow and fly around for 4-5 seconds. This new hero ability can do something with another hero item that we haven’t seen before. The Myst Gauntlets were added at the start of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 and were noticeably weak. Players wondered why an item with such opportunity was wasted. If you have the Myst Form and Myst Gauntlets in your inventory, they will combine into the legendary Myst Hero Form. The two Myst items will form one item which covers two slots. You can use this form to shoot flocks of shadow crows at your enemies and turn into one yourself. The DPS (damage per second) of the offence is increased and the duration you switch human to crow form is also increased.







The Storm Beast Pom Poms have also been added in this update. These pom poms give you the ability to turn you into a Storm Beast. This item is like a weaker version of the super modes we have seen before, like Doctor Doom and Godzilla. You are given a storm smash attack, which does a ton of damage, and a basic melee attack, which isn’t too bad. You can stay as the Storm Beast as long as you don’t get shot by someone till your Storm Bar is empty. This item can also be used as decent mobility.

A new type of bunkers has been introduced called Academic Labs. They are open at the start of the game and have a mini Black Market section and a hero rank loot room. These labs were only found in the Supernova Academy until now.

Some POIs have received changes as well. Supernova Academy has a new section open where you can find tons of loot. The new underground sections have a launcher which seems to shoot Academy Labs around the map. There is nothing special about this new section, but it is certainly interesting.

Later into the season, we might potentially see a Fort of Solitude POI in the game. At one edge of the map. There is a crystal platform which is empty, for now. The colour of the crystal is similar to Superman’s Fort of Solitude seen in the trailer for Superman (James Gunn). It is more than possible.

That is all for the latest update of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super. Enjoy the new items and labs!