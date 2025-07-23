Trump’s Name Appears in Epstein Files, DOJ Confirms: WSJ Report Sparks MAGA Outrage

Connect with us

In a bombshell revelation, the U.S. Department of Justice reportedly told President Donald Trump in May 2025 that his name appeared in the government’s confidential files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. This explosive news is bound to reignite tensions within Trump’s own MAGA base and renewed calls for full disclosure of Epstein-related records. Over the last week, the Trump administration has put a lot of effort into creating a smoke screen, throwing allegations at Former President Barack Obama.

According to senior administration officials cited by the Wall Street Journal, Attorney General Pam Bondi personally informed Trump during a White House meeting in May that his name surfaced multiple times in files linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network. While Pam Bondi assured Trump that the contents included “unverified hearsay,” she also revealed that several other high-profile individuals were named.



Trump reportedly responded with characteristic deflection, saying he would allow the DOJ to “handle the matter,” while dismissing further public discussion about the contents. The files, according to the Justice Department, will not be released due to the presence of child pornography and sensitive personal information involving Epstein’s underage victims.

Trump Denies Writing Nude Sketch Birthday Note to Epstein as MAGA Base Erupts

FBI Director Kash Patel has also confirmed behind closed doors that Trump’s name appears in the files, according to the Wall Street Journal’s sources. The report lands at a politically sensitive time, as Trump tries to rally his MAGA base amid growing skepticism over his handling of the Epstein scandal.

The release of the DOJ-FBI joint memo earlier this month—which concluded that Epstein died by suicide and that the administration would not pursue further disclosures—sparked backlash among Trump’s most devoted followers. Many had expected that Trump’s return to power would lead to a sweeping reckoning of Epstein’s elite network. Instead, they feel betrayed.

Trump has since doubled down, calling the Epstein file revelations a “hoax” allegedly orchestrated by Barack Obama and the Democratic establishment. At a recent press briefing, he lashed out at his critics and even questioned why his own supporters still care about the “bullshit case.”

Adding to the storm, Elon Musk, a former Trump adviser turned online provocateur, posted on X: “Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Trump’s relationship with Epstein, once marked by mutual admiration and lavish parties at Mar-a-Lago, has long been scrutinized. In a now-infamous 2002 quote, Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The Wall Street Journal also reported last week that Trump once sent Epstein a suggestive birthday note referencing their “shared interests with a sketch of a nude woman.” Trump has denied the report and filed a lawsuit against the outlet.

With MAGA influencers demanding answers and conspiracy theories swirling, the Epstein-Trump connection may once again become a campaign-season powder keg. Whether more revelations are forthcoming—or forever buried—remains to be seen.


