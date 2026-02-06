Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

E! News

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Hollywood star Adam Sandler has publicly debunked a viral TikTok story claiming he stormed into a Chanel store to defend his daughter after she was allegedly mistreated by staff. Speaking candidly, the actor dismissed the tale as entirely fictional, calling it one of the most bizarre internet rumors he has encountered in his career.

The TikTok Story That Took Off

The viral claim suggested that Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sadie, was ignored or snubbed at a Chanel boutique because of her casual appearance. According to the online narrative, Sandler then rushed in and dramatically spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury handbags as a form of retaliation.

But the “Happy Gilmore 2” star says none of it happened.

“That was one of the weirdest, dumbest, 100% made-up things,” Adam Sandler said, reacting to the rumor while attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. He added that he was baffled by how such a detailed story gained traction without any factual basis.

Sandler Reacts to Internet Misinformation

Sandler revealed that even friends reached out to him, confused and curious about the supposed Chanel incident. “I said, ‘What are you talking about? It’s total nonsense,’” he explained, underscoring how quickly misinformation can spread online.

The actor used the moment to highlight the downside of viral culture, where fabricated celebrity stories can circulate widely before being verified. While he laughed off the incident, Sandler acknowledged that it reflects a troubling trend in entertainment gossip driven by clicks rather than accuracy.

Separating Fact From Fiction

While the Chanel story was false, Adam Sandler confirmed that not every rumor floating around is incorrect. He jokingly admitted that reports of him grabbing a late-night meal at In-N-Out Burger were true.

“That one’s real,” he said with a grin, contrasting it with what he called the “pathetic” handbag saga.

A Big Week for Adam Sandler

The clarification came during a celebratory moment for the comedian-turned-dramatic actor. Adam Sandler was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, recognizing his decades-long contribution to cinema.

Adding to the milestone, streaming data recently showed that “Happy Gilmore 2” was the most-watched live-action movie of 2025, racking up billions of minutes viewed. The sequel’s success has reinforced Sandler’s staying power across generations of fans.

George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’

Sandler also shared warm words for his co-star Bad Bunny, who has been dominating both music and pop culture. While Sandler played coy about any surprise Super Bowl appearances, he emphasized his admiration for the artist and excitement for what’s next.

For now, Sandler is content setting the record straight—and reminding fans that not everything trending online deserves to be believed.

  • Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story
  • Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending Who Killed Sam Scales? Mickey Haller Michael Connelly

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Ending: Who Killed Sam Scales?
By February 6, 2026
Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’

Harrison Ford Hints at Retirement After Finding Fulfillment on ‘Shrinking’
By February 5, 2026
50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash

50 Cent Turns Hip-Hop Feud Into Super Bowl Marketing Gold for DoorDash
By February 6, 2026
Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded Mark Carney EV Policy Canada

Canada’s EV Mandate Isn’t Gone—It’s Been Rebranded
By February 6, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors

Amazon Stock Drops 10% After $200 Billion Spending Forecast Spooks Investors
By February 6, 2026
Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures

Marine Robotics Startup EyeROV Raises $1.44 Million in Pre-Series A Round
By February 5, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads Censorship Safety Instagram Facebook Threads DHS Doxxing

Meta Blocks ICE List Links Across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads
By January 28, 2026
TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand Rich Sparkle Holdings AI

TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Massive $975 Million Deal for His Global Brand
By January 27, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Doomsday Clock 2026 Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight

Doomsday Clock 2026: Scientists Set New Time at 85 Seconds to Midnight
By January 28, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage Minnesota

immigration Politics

ICE Detains 5-Year-Old Returning From Preschool, Sparking Outrage
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
To Top
Loading...