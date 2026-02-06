Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor

Hollywood star Adam Sandler has publicly debunked a viral TikTok story claiming he stormed into a Chanel store to defend his daughter after she was allegedly mistreated by staff. Speaking candidly, the actor dismissed the tale as entirely fictional, calling it one of the most bizarre internet rumors he has encountered in his career.

The TikTok Story That Took Off

The viral claim suggested that Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sadie, was ignored or snubbed at a Chanel boutique because of her casual appearance. According to the online narrative, Sandler then rushed in and dramatically spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury handbags as a form of retaliation.

But the “Happy Gilmore 2” star says none of it happened.

“That was one of the weirdest, dumbest, 100% made-up things,” Adam Sandler said, reacting to the rumor while attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. He added that he was baffled by how such a detailed story gained traction without any factual basis.

Sandler Reacts to Internet Misinformation

Sandler revealed that even friends reached out to him, confused and curious about the supposed Chanel incident. “I said, ‘What are you talking about? It’s total nonsense,’” he explained, underscoring how quickly misinformation can spread online.

The actor used the moment to highlight the downside of viral culture, where fabricated celebrity stories can circulate widely before being verified. While he laughed off the incident, Sandler acknowledged that it reflects a troubling trend in entertainment gossip driven by clicks rather than accuracy.

Separating Fact From Fiction

While the Chanel story was false, Adam Sandler confirmed that not every rumor floating around is incorrect. He jokingly admitted that reports of him grabbing a late-night meal at In-N-Out Burger were true.

“That one’s real,” he said with a grin, contrasting it with what he called the “pathetic” handbag saga.

A Big Week for Adam Sandler

The clarification came during a celebratory moment for the comedian-turned-dramatic actor. Adam Sandler was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, recognizing his decades-long contribution to cinema.

Adding to the milestone, streaming data recently showed that “Happy Gilmore 2” was the most-watched live-action movie of 2025, racking up billions of minutes viewed. The sequel’s success has reinforced Sandler’s staying power across generations of fans.

Sandler also shared warm words for his co-star Bad Bunny, who has been dominating both music and pop culture. While Sandler played coy about any surprise Super Bowl appearances, he emphasized his admiration for the artist and excitement for what’s next.

For now, Sandler is content setting the record straight—and reminding fans that not everything trending online deserves to be believed.