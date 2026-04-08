Sia to Pay $42,500 Monthly in Child Support as Part of Divorce Settlement

The agreement also requires Sia to maintain health insurance for her child and secure his financial future through a $5 million life insurance policy or an equivalent trust.

Global pop star Sia has agreed to pay $42,500 per month in child support to her estranged husband Daniel Bernad, according to newly filed court documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The agreement centers on the couple’s son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, who was born in March 2024. Payments began on April 1 and will continue until the child turns 18, or up to 19 if they are still in full-time education.

The financial arrangement marks a significant development in the ongoing divorce proceedings between the pair, who married in 2022 and separated in 2025.

Additional Financial Responsibilities

Beyond the monthly child support, Sia has agreed to cover several key expenses related to her son’s upbringing. These include private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and any healthcare costs not covered by insurance.

The agreement also requires the singer to maintain health insurance for her child and secure his financial future through a $5 million life insurance policy or an equivalent trust.

These provisions highlight a comprehensive approach to ensuring long-term stability and well-being for the child.

Custody Arrangement and Parenting Schedule

The settlement outlines a joint legal custody arrangement, allowing both parents to share major decisions regarding their son’s upbringing. Physical custody will follow a structured schedule, detailing weekdays, weekends, and holidays.

Under the agreement, Bernad will spend time with their son on occasions such as Father’s Day and parts of Hanukkah, while Sia will have custody during Mother’s Day, Easter, and Christmas. The filing also includes provisions for vacations, school breaks, and communication between both parents.

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Legal Disputes and Allegations

The custody agreement comes after a period of legal tension between the former couple. In October 2025, Bernad sought sole custody, alleging that Sia was an “unfit” parent dealing with substance abuse issues.

Sia responded by stating she had been sober for over six months and was actively engaged in a recovery program that included regular monitoring and support. A judge ultimately denied Bernad’s request for emergency sole custody, citing insufficient evidence to justify such action.

The resolution of custody and child support follows an earlier settlement regarding spousal support, which was finalized separately in December 2025.

A High-Profile Divorce in the Spotlight

Sia, best known for chart-topping hits like “Chandelier,” has long maintained a relatively private personal life despite her global fame. However, the details of her divorce and custody battle have drawn significant public attention.

The agreement underscores the financial realities often involved in high-profile separations, particularly when children are involved.

As both parties move ahead with the agreed terms, the focus now shifts to co-parenting and ensuring stability for their young son. While legal proceedings may continue in other aspects, the child support and custody agreement represents a key milestone in resolving their family matters.