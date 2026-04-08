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Phoebe Gates Backlash: Influencer Calls Her Out over $250

Phoebe Gates Backlash Influencer Calls Her Out over $250 Kacie Margis Phia Startup

E! News

Phoebe Gates Backlash: Influencer Calls Her Out over $250

Tech Plunge

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Phoebe Gates daughter of Bill Gates, is facing intense online scrutiny after an influencer claimed she attempted to negotiate a collaboration fee below the listed $250 rate.

The allegations surfaced when content creator Kacie Margis shared what she said was a direct message from Phoebe Gates regarding a potential partnership with her startup, Phia. The message reportedly described the company as a “scrappy startup” with a “super limited” budget and asked the creator to share her rates.

Kacie Margis claimed her pricing was already publicly listed on a creator platform, and suggested the outreach was an attempt to negotiate a lower fee privately.

Social Media Backlash Intensifies

The post quickly went viral, triggering strong reactions across social media. Critics accused Gates of undervaluing creative work despite her privileged background as the daughter of Bill Gates.

Some users labeled the alleged approach unprofessional, while others argued it reflected a broader issue of wealthy founders seeking discounted or unpaid labor from influencers.

However, not all responses supported the backlash. Some users emphasized that negotiation is a common part of business, especially for early-stage startups operating with limited marketing budgets.

Inside Phia: A Growing Startup

Phia, co-founded by Pheobe Gates and climate activist Sophia Kianni, is an AI-powered shopping platform designed to help users compare prices across new and secondhand fashion items.

Launched in 2025, the company has attracted investor attention and is reportedly valued in the hundreds of millions. Its mission focuses on making fashion more accessible and sustainable through smart price comparison tools.

Despite its rapid growth, the controversy has raised questions about how startups—especially those led by high-profile founders—engage with creators and freelancers.

A Larger Conversation About Creator Economy

The incident has reignited discussions around fair compensation in the creator economy. Influencers and digital creators increasingly rely on brand deals as a primary income source, and many argue that transparency and respect for listed rates are essential.

Kacie Margis later clarified that her intention was not to target Gates personally, but to highlight a wider pattern where creators feel pressured to lower their fees when approached by brands with perceived influence or status.

Phoebe Gates’ Perspective

Gates has previously spoken about her desire to build a company independent of her family’s wealth, emphasizing merit and innovation. She has stated that she aims to prove herself as a founder without relying on her last name.

As of now, she has not publicly responded to the latest controversy.

While the claims remain one-sided and unverified, the situation highlights the complex dynamics between startups, influencers, and public perception in the digital age.

As conversations around privilege, negotiation, and fair pay continue, the debate surrounding Phoebe Gates underscores the growing scrutiny faced by next-generation entrepreneurs operating in the spotlight.

  • Phoebe Gates Backlash Influencer Calls Her Out over $250 Kacie Margis Phia Startup
  • Phoebe Gates Backlash Influencer Calls Her Out over $250 Kacie Margis Phia Startup

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