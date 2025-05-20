India’s Drone Revolution Takes Off: AVPL Gets DGCA Nod to Train Medium-Class Drone Pilots

India’s drone ecosystem has taken a major leap forward with Delhi-based AVPL International receiving authorisation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to train drone pilots in the Medium-Class Rotorcraft category. This move marks a pivotal moment for the industry, as AVPL becomes one of the first organisations in the country permitted to train pilots for drones weighing 25 kg and 150 kg—a range vital for agricultural, defence, and industrial applications.

The DGCA approval comes at a time when India is seeing a sharp uptick in demand for drone technology across multiple sectors. Medium-class drones are widely used for tasks like crop surveillance, precision pesticide spraying, infrastructure inspection, and tactical reconnaissance. However, the shortage of trained and certified operators has been a growing concern.







AVPL’s new training program seeks to bridge this gap by providing DGCA-accredited certification for aspiring drone pilots. This ensures that operators meet the highest safety and regulatory standards and paves the way for increased employment opportunities in the drone economy.

Preet Sandhuu, founder and Managing Director of AVPL International, emphasised the significance of this milestone: “This DGCA authorisation for medium category drone training not only validates our efforts but also inspires us to work even harder toward empowering youth with advanced skills and driving innovation.”

AVPL is not new to the drone space. With over a decade of experience and active operations in 12 Indian states, the company has already made notable contributions to drone development. One example is the Viraj drone, a 10-litre capacity rotorcraft designed specifically for agricultural use. The company also partners with premier institutions like IIT Ropar and IIT Kanpur, focusing on Indigenous innovations that meet India’s unique agricultural and environmental needs.

The DGCA nod to AVPL aligns with India’s broader ambition to become a global drone hub. Over the past few years, the government has introduced several policy initiatives aimed at promoting a self-reliant drone industry, from relaxed import bans to production-linked incentives and drone corridors.

AVPL’s success also mirrors a growing trend in the industry. Recently, Mumbai-based drone manufacturer IdeaForge received similar DGCA certification for training drone pilots in the Small-Class category. Their five-day certified training program is focused on upskilling individuals for commercial drone operations, further contributing to regulatory compliance and operational safety.

As India continues to push for technological sovereignty and a digital-first economy, skilled drone pilots will become as essential as the drones themselves. The move to professionalise and standardise drone training reflects a regulatory necessity and a vision of a future where drones play a central role in sectors ranging from agriculture and mining to disaster relief and national security.

In essence, AVPL International’s latest milestone is more than just a business success—it’s a sign that India’s drone revolution has officially taken flight.