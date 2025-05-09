Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology

ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology Ankit Mehta Sterlite Power

Drone and UAV

ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Mumbai-based drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Limited has partnered with Resonia Limited (formerly Sterlite Grid32 Limited), one of India’s key power transmission companies. The move promises to transform the country’s energy infrastructure using cutting-edge drone and robotics technologies. The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to modernise survey, construction, and maintenance operations across India’s power transmission network.

This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into large-scale infrastructure projects. By deploying ideaForge’s drones across Resonia’s transmission projects, the companies aim to boost efficiency, safety, and reliability in some of the sector’s most labor-intensive and hazardous operations.

Next-Gen Drones for Smarter Infrastructure

Under the partnership, UAVs will be used for various mission-critical tasks including GIS surveys, route planning, construction progress monitoring, and asset inspection. These drones will be equipped with specialised software for real-time asset health monitoring and predictive maintenance, enabling project managers to address infrastructure issues and avoid costly downtimes proactively.

All drone operations will strictly comply with the safety and operational norms outlined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ensuring regulatory alignment as India’s skies become increasingly automated.

“We aim to reduce timelines and enhance safety, productivity, and reliability, especially in challenging environments,” said Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge, highlighting the strategic significance of this partnership for both companies.

Heavy-Lift Drones to Replace Traditional Methods

One of the standout innovations in this collaboration is the deployment of heavy-lift drones for transporting materials and stringing transmission wires. These tasks, traditionally carried out using helicopters or extensive manual labour, are expensive and pose significant safety risks. By replacing them with UAVs, the companies expect to cut costs, improve worker safety, and accelerate project completion times.

To support the safe and skilled operation of these advanced drones, ideaForge will also launch training and certification programs, which have been certified by the DGCA. These programs aim to create a new class of drone operators trained explicitly for the power sector.

A Long-Term Vision for Tech-Driven Energy

The MoU also lays out a joint R&D roadmap focused on developing drone solutions tailored to the energy sector’s evolving needs. With growing concerns around labour shortages and environmental sustainability, Resonia aims to leverage drone-enabled innovations to future-proof its operations.

This is just the latest in a series of strategic moves by ideaForge. The company recently partnered with California-based Vantage Robotics, a provider of nano and micro UAVs. This alliance is designed to expand ideaForge’s ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) capabilities and support its entry into the North American market.

In a testament to its operational versatility, ideaForge also crucially captured and relocated a leopard at the ICRISAT campus in Hyderabad, showcasing the broader potential of UAVs in public safety and environmental management.

As India’s energy infrastructure continues to expand, the ideaForge-Resonia partnership positions drone technology at the heart of this transformation, making power transmission faster, safer, and smarter.

RTI Activist Seeks Action Against Drone Maker IdeaForge Over Use of Chinese Components in Army Bids


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host Kanye West Sneako

Ye Walks Out on Piers Morgan Interview After Lecturing The Host
By May 8, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect Sabyasachi Kiara Advani Vogue

Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect
By May 8, 2025
Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Unleashes the Warrens’ Final Case Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren’s James Wan Smurl Case

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Unleashes the Warrens’ Final Case
By May 9, 2025
George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’

George Clooney and Adam Sandler to Star in Noah Baumbach’s Awards-Season Contender ‘Jay Kelly’
By May 8, 2025
Superfine and Unapologetic: How Black Dandyism Rewrote the Rules of Style and Resistance

Superfine and Unapologetic: How Black Dandyism Rewrote the Rules of Style and Resistance
By May 8, 2025
ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology Ankit Mehta Sterlite Power

ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology
By May 9, 2025
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels Casamigos and Don Julio George Clooney 100% Agave

Diageo Faces Lawsuit Over Allegedly Misleading Tequila Labels
By May 7, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
By May 6, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West

E! News

Kanye West Threatens Kim Kardashian in Explosive Custody Feud Over North West
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
To Top
Loading...