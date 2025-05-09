ideaForge and Resonia Join Forces to Revolutionize India’s Power Sector with Drone Technology

Mumbai-based drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Limited has partnered with Resonia Limited (formerly Sterlite Grid32 Limited), one of India’s key power transmission companies. The move promises to transform the country’s energy infrastructure using cutting-edge drone and robotics technologies. The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to modernise survey, construction, and maintenance operations across India’s power transmission network.

This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into large-scale infrastructure projects. By deploying ideaForge’s drones across Resonia’s transmission projects, the companies aim to boost efficiency, safety, and reliability in some of the sector’s most labor-intensive and hazardous operations.

Next-Gen Drones for Smarter Infrastructure

Under the partnership, UAVs will be used for various mission-critical tasks including GIS surveys, route planning, construction progress monitoring, and asset inspection. These drones will be equipped with specialised software for real-time asset health monitoring and predictive maintenance, enabling project managers to address infrastructure issues and avoid costly downtimes proactively.

All drone operations will strictly comply with the safety and operational norms outlined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), ensuring regulatory alignment as India’s skies become increasingly automated.

“We aim to reduce timelines and enhance safety, productivity, and reliability, especially in challenging environments,” said Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge, highlighting the strategic significance of this partnership for both companies.

Heavy-Lift Drones to Replace Traditional Methods

One of the standout innovations in this collaboration is the deployment of heavy-lift drones for transporting materials and stringing transmission wires. These tasks, traditionally carried out using helicopters or extensive manual labour, are expensive and pose significant safety risks. By replacing them with UAVs, the companies expect to cut costs, improve worker safety, and accelerate project completion times.

To support the safe and skilled operation of these advanced drones, ideaForge will also launch training and certification programs, which have been certified by the DGCA. These programs aim to create a new class of drone operators trained explicitly for the power sector.

A Long-Term Vision for Tech-Driven Energy

The MoU also lays out a joint R&D roadmap focused on developing drone solutions tailored to the energy sector’s evolving needs. With growing concerns around labour shortages and environmental sustainability, Resonia aims to leverage drone-enabled innovations to future-proof its operations.

This is just the latest in a series of strategic moves by ideaForge. The company recently partnered with California-based Vantage Robotics, a provider of nano and micro UAVs. This alliance is designed to expand ideaForge’s ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) capabilities and support its entry into the North American market.

In a testament to its operational versatility, ideaForge also crucially captured and relocated a leopard at the ICRISAT campus in Hyderabad, showcasing the broader potential of UAVs in public safety and environmental management.

As India’s energy infrastructure continues to expand, the ideaForge-Resonia partnership positions drone technology at the heart of this transformation, making power transmission faster, safer, and smarter.