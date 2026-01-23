Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

ideaForge Q3 Loss Widens 41% YoY Despite Strong Revenue Growth

ideaForge Q3 Loss Widens 41% YoY Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Aviation

ideaForge Q3 Loss Widens 41% YoY Despite Strong Revenue Growth

ideaForge said it expects to deliver 40–45% of open orders in Q4 FY26 and close the fiscal year with improved gross margins and profitability.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Mumbai-based dronetech company ideaForge reported a sharp widening of losses in the third quarter of FY26, even as operating revenue surged year-on-year. The company’s latest financials highlight the growing pains of scaling advanced hardware businesses in India’s competitive drone ecosystem.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), ideaForge posted a net loss of INR 33.9 Cr, a 41% increase from the INR 24 Cr loss recorded in the same period last year. Sequentially, losses jumped 73% from INR 19.6 Cr in Q2, marking the company’s sixth consecutive loss-making quarter.

Revenue Jumps, But Sequential Decline Raises Questions

On the topline, ideaForge delivered a strong year-on-year performance. Operating revenue rose 79% to INR 31.6 Cr, compared to INR 17.6 Cr in Q3 FY25. However, the momentum slowed on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with revenue declining 23% from INR 40.8 Cr reported in Q2 FY26.

Including other income, the company’s total income stood at INR 34.2 Cr for the quarter.

Expenses Surge, EBITDA Loss Triples YoY

The widening losses were largely driven by a steep rise in costs. Total expenses ballooned 64% YoY to INR 70.1 Cr, up from INR 42.8 Cr in the year-ago period.

Additionally, ideaForge incurred an exceptional loss of INR 3.5 Cr due to gratuity liabilities arising from changes introduced by the central government under new Labour Codes.

As a result, the company’s EBITDA loss nearly tripled YoY to INR 23.9 Cr. Gross profit for the quarter stood at INR 7.4 Cr, largely flat compared to INR 8 Cr last year, but sharply down 63% from Q2’s INR 20.3 Cr.

Orders Surge As Management Bets On FY26 Turnaround

Despite the financial strain, cofounder and CEO Ankit Mehta described FY26 as a “defining year” for ideaForge. During Q3, the company added INR 102 Cr through large opportunities and INR 115 Cr via multiple orders, claiming the highest order booking in its two-decade history.

ideaForge said it expects to deliver 40–45% of open orders in Q4 FY26 and close the fiscal year with improved gross margins and profitability.

Defence, Civil Orders And Global Expansion

Defence currently contributes 12% of ideaForge’s revenue, with the rest coming from civil applications. Notably, the Indian Army deployed ideaForge’s Switch and Netra drones during the India-Pakistan escalation last year.

Operationally, the company claims significant scale, with over 8.5 lakh customer flights, including 1.5 lakh flights in 9M FY26 alone. It also strengthened its global footprint by forming a US joint venture with First Breach Inc.

Following the results, ideaForge shares rose 1.55% to INR 430.15 on the BSE, suggesting investors remain cautiously optimistic about the company’s long-term defence and UAV ambitions.

  • ideaForge Q3 Loss Widens 41% YoY Despite Strong Revenue Growth
  • ideaForge Q3 Loss Widens 41% YoY Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Aviation

US Unveils Ambitious ‘New Gaza’ Reconstruction Plan at Davos Jared Kushner Gaza Board of Peace Gaza Redevelopment Donald Trump America

US Unveils Ambitious ‘New Gaza’ Reconstruction Plan at Davos
By January 23, 2026
ideaForge Q3 Loss Widens 41% YoY Despite Strong Revenue Growth

ideaForge Q3 Loss Widens 41% YoY Despite Strong Revenue Growth
By January 23, 2026
Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency TOGETHER TOGETHER Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency
By January 23, 2026
Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026 Denis Johnson Clint Bentley Netflix

Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut

Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut
By January 22, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI

CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI
By January 22, 2026
Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery Bourbon

Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
To Top
Loading...