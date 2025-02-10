India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready

ideaForge Technology Limited, a global leader in drone technology, has unveiled the NETRA 5, an advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to enhance defence and security operations worldwide. Emphasizing resilience and versatility, the NETRA 5 introduces cutting-edge intelligence, adaptability, and operational durability, setting new industry standards.

AI-Driven Capabilities and Modular Design

Equipped with ideaForge’s advanced onboard computing system, the NETRA 5 enables AI-powered mission workflows. It can detect military assets such as bunkers, tanks, bridges, posts, and obstacles and track moving objects or individuals in real time during both day and night operations. The UAV’s modular design includes a primary payload with dual electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and a secondary payload bay supporting an open communication protocol. This design allows for seamless expansion and customization with payloads like LiDAR, multispectral sensors, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), and drop payloads, facilitating applications such as fog penetration, threat detection, precision delivery, target penetration, and mapping.

Built for Challenging Environments

The NETRA 5 is engineered to operate in the most demanding conditions. It features all-weather radar sensors for obstacle detection and avoidance, ensuring safe operations in complex environments. Its frequency-hopping technology enhances resistance to jamming, and it can function effectively in GNSS-denied environments, maintaining reliable mission execution with continuous downlink for uninterrupted intelligence. Weighing less than 8 kg, the UAV is man-portable and can be deployed in under three minutes. It is designed to withstand up to 5,000 landings and extreme operational conditions, including a wide temperature range and challenging environments. The NETRA 5 also features a dedicated secondary payload bay with an open interface and standardized mounts, ensuring future-proof adaptability.

Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge Technology Limited, stated, “We are proud to introduce the NETRA 5, a game-changer in unmanned aerial technology. With its ability to operate in GNSS-denied environments, endure extreme weather conditions, and adapt to diverse mission needs, NETRA 5 represents a breakthrough in autonomy, resilience, and versatility. It is not just a UAV; it’s a leap forward in ensuring operational success in the most critical scenarios.”

Upcoming Showcase at Aero India 2025

ideaForge will unveil the NETRA 5, along with its SWITCH V2 Tactical UAV and a logistics UAV concept, at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru (Hall C, Booth No. 4.6).

With the launch of the NETRA 5, ideaForge continues to set benchmarks in innovation and excellence, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the unmanned aircraft systems industry.