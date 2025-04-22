Connect with us

Vayudh Secures $10 Million to Power India’s Defence Drone Innovation

Drone and UAV

Vayudh Secures $10 Million to Power India’s Defence Drone Innovation

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a major boost to India’s homegrown defence capabilities, Vayudh, a defence technology platform specialising in drone systems, has announced a $10 million (₹85 crore) funding round. The investment is led by Dharana Capital and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, along with participation from several high-profile investors. The fresh capital will be used to strengthen research and development, scale up manufacturing infrastructure, and accelerate deployments with the Indian Armed Forces. The funding signals growing investor confidence in India’s deep-tech and defence innovation ecosystem, particularly as geopolitical and security considerations drive demand for advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Other backers in the round include Ajay Aggarwal (MD, Action TESA), Sumit Jalan (LetsVenture), and Navam Capital.

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready

Indigenous Innovation for Modern Warfare

Vayudh is the defence arm of BotLab Dynamics Pvt Ltd, a startup incubated at IIT Delhi and founded in 2016 by Tanmay Bunkar, Anuj Barnwal, and Sarita Ahlawat. The company has carved a niche in developing indigenous drone platforms designed for real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the battlefield.

With more than 300,000 autonomous flying hours logged across defence operations, drone shows, and industrial applications, Vayudh is emerging as a serious player in India’s burgeoning defence-tech landscape.

In 2024, the company unveiled Atri, India’s first nano drone purpose-built for precision surveillance and reconnaissance, capable of navigating tight urban environments and delivering intelligence in complex operational scenarios.

“This funding marks a pivotal step in our journey to develop indigenous, cutting-edge defence drone technology of global standards,” said Tanmay Bunkar, CEO of Vayudh. “We remain focused on deepening our R&D pipeline and scaling manufacturing to meet growing demand from India’s defence sector.”

Strategic Alignment with National Defence Goals

The timing of the fundraise is significant as India pushes for greater self-reliance in defence technology under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. The Indian Ministry of Defence has been actively promoting partnerships with domestic startups to reduce dependence on imported systems and promote Make in India innovations.

With evolving security challenges, drone technology is becoming central to modern warfare strategies. Vayudh’s work in swarm drone systems, which can perform coordinated missions autonomously, is particularly relevant for future combat scenarios and border monitoring.

The addition of high-profile backers like Deepinder Goyal adds not only capital but also strategic vision. Known for his entrepreneurial acumen, Goyal’s investment reflects a broader trend of tech leaders supporting dual-use technologies with both commercial and strategic applications.

The Road Ahead

With the new funding, Vayudh plans to expand its production capabilities, onboard skilled engineering talent, and increase collaborations with defence agencies and public sector undertakings (PSUs). The company is also likely to explore partnerships with allied nations looking for reliable, cost-effective unmanned systems.

As India aims to build a robust defence tech ecosystem, startups like Vayudh represent a new generation of innovation-led enterprises poised to redefine national security infrastructure, from the skies above to the data networks that power them.


