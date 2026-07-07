FIFA World Cup
Belgium Eliminates USA as Trump’s FIFA Intervention Draws Fresh Scrutiny After World Cup Exit
The United States’ FIFA World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end with a heavy 4-1 defeat to Belgium, capping a dramatic 48 hours dominated by controversy surrounding striker Folarin Balogun’s eligibility and reported intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Americans entered the Round of 16 with renewed optimism after FIFA suspended Balogun’s automatic one-match ban following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, Belgium comfortably advanced to the quarterfinals, leaving the debate over FIFA’s unprecedented disciplinary decision to continue long after the final whistle.
FIFA Decision Sparked Global Debate
Folarin Balogun had originally been ruled out after receiving a straight red card during the previous knockout match, where VAR judged he had stepped on an opponent’s ankle while challenging for the ball. Under FIFA World Cup regulations, such dismissals normally carry an automatic suspension for the following match.
Days later, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee announced that the suspension would instead be placed on hold under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, allowing Balogun to feature against Belgium under a one-year probationary period.
The decision immediately attracted attention after reports emerged that Donald Trump had contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the incident.
Trump later thanked FIFA publicly on Truth Social, calling the reversal “the right decision.”
Belgium Dominates Despite USA Possession
Any hopes that Balogun’s return would transform the American attack quickly faded.
Belgium controlled the decisive moments of the match despite the United States enjoying 57 percent possession and completing more passes throughout the contest.
The Americans struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, managing only two shots on target during the match.
Belgium, by contrast, proved clinical in front of goal, converting four of their seven efforts on target to seal a convincing 4-1 victory.
Balogun was unable to make a meaningful impact as Belgium’s organized defense neutralized the American frontline throughout the evening.
Belgian Celebration Draws Attention
The match generated another talking point after Belgium’s fourth goal.
Following Romelu Lukaku’s stoppage-time strike, several Belgian players celebrated by performing a dance widely associated with Trump, a moment many observers interpreted as a playful response to the controversy surrounding Balogun’s reinstatement.
The celebration quickly spread across social media, becoming one of the most widely shared moments of the match.
Belgian officials had previously criticized FIFA’s decision, questioning whether the governing body had applied its disciplinary rules consistently.
Social Media Reacts
The USA’s elimination triggered a wave of online reactions, many focusing less on the football itself and more on the events leading up to kickoff. Numerous posts questioned whether the controversy surrounding Balogun’s eligibility had overshadowed preparations for one of the country’s biggest matches.
Others joked that Trump’s reported involvement had become a distraction rather than an advantage.
Several posts described the defeat as an ironic ending after days of debate over FIFA’s decision, while others argued that Belgium’s convincing performance settled the discussion on the field.
Although many reactions were critical of the reported intervention, others defended Trump’s position, noting that FIFA’s disciplinary committee, not political leaders, made the final ruling.
Trump Responds
Speaking after the match, Trump rejected suggestions that he had influenced FIFA’s decision directly. “I didn’t tell him what to do,” Trump said, referring to Infantino. “I can’t tell him what to do.”
Trump added that he believed FIFA’s disciplinary committee had reached the correct conclusion. “It wasn’t a foul, and you want to see games with the best players available,” he said.
His remarks echoed his earlier social media message praising FIFA for overturning what he considered an unfair suspension.
USA Looks Ahead
The defeat ends the United States’ home World Cup campaign earlier than many supporters had hoped.
Despite encouraging group-stage performances, the team struggled to convert possession into meaningful attacking chances against one of Europe’s strongest sides.
Attention will now turn toward evaluating the tournament and preparing for future international competitions, while debate surrounding FIFA’s handling of Folarin Balogun’s suspension is likely to continue.
For Belgium, the emphatic victory secures a place in the quarterfinals and reinforces its status as one of the tournament’s strongest contenders.