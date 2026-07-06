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Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash

Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino

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Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash

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The United States men’s national team has received a significant boost ahead of its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown against Belgium after FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban imposed on striker Folarin Balogun. The decision, announced just one day before the knockout fixture, also drew immediate political attention after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly thanked FIFA on Truth Social, praising the governing body for reversing what he described as “a great injustice.”

FIFA Suspends Automatic Match Ban

Folarin Balogun had been ruled out of the Belgium match after receiving a straight red card during the United States’ victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the tournament.

The dismissal came following a VAR review that determined the striker had fouled defender Tarik Muharemović while challenging for the ball. Under FIFA World Cup competition regulations, a direct red card typically results in an automatic suspension for the team’s next match.

However, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee announced that the implementation of Folarin Balogun’s suspension has been suspended under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and many suspect Trump’s tainting with a call to the FIFA president,  Gianni Infantino.

The governing body stated that the suspension would remain inactive during a one-year probationary period. Should Folarin Balogun commit another infringement of similar severity during that period, the original suspension could be reinstated alongside any additional disciplinary measures.

Trump Truth Social Post for FIFA

Trump Truth Social Post for FIFA

Trump Publicly Thanks FIFA

Following FIFA’s announcement, Trump celebrated the decision on his Truth Social platform. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote.

Multiple media reports indicated that Trump had spoken with FIFA President Gianni Infantino earlier in the week, requesting that the organization review Balogun’s suspension.

According to reports, U.S. officials also presented additional information during the disciplinary review process, focusing on the circumstances surrounding the referee’s decision following video replay.

Neither FIFA nor the White House has publicly detailed the full contents of those discussions.

Rare Decision Sparks Debate

The suspension reversal is being viewed as one of the rarest disciplinary decisions in FIFA World Cup history.

Football historians note that similar action has been taken only once before at a World Cup, when Brazil’s legendary Garrincha was allowed to play in the 1962 final after initially facing suspension following a semifinal dismissal.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo also saw a suspension reduced under similar disciplinary provisions during World Cup qualifying, though that case occurred outside the tournament itself.

Belgium Questions FIFA’s Ruling

The decision has generated immediate criticism from Belgium.

Head coach Rudi Garcia expressed disbelief during his pre-match press conference, joking that it felt as though “July 5 had become April Fools’ Day.” The Royal Belgian Football Association also issued a strongly worded statement questioning FIFA’s interpretation of its own disciplinary regulations.

Belgian officials argued that the World Cup competition rules clearly specify that a direct red card carries an automatic suspension and indicated they are exploring all available options to challenge the decision.

The federation maintained that applying Article 27 appears inconsistent with the tournament’s published regulations and previous disciplinary precedents.

US Soccer Welcomes Decision

U.S. Soccer accepted FIFA’s ruling and welcomed Balogun’s availability for the crucial knockout fixture.

The federation said its full focus is now on preparing for Belgium as the United States attempts to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Balogun has been one of the standout performers for the Americans during the tournament, scoring three goals in three appearances before receiving the controversial red card.

His return provides a major attacking boost for head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side ahead of one of the biggest matches in recent U.S. football history.

With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, FIFA’s extraordinary decision has added another layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated clash between the United States and Belgium.

  • Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino
  • Trump Truth Social Post for FIFA
  • Trump Thanks FIFA After Stunning Folarin Balogun Suspension Reversal Ahead of Belgium Clash Gianni Infantino
  • Trump Truth Social Post for FIFA

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