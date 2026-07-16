Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Lionel Messi Leads Argentina’s Stunning Comeback Against England to Book World Cup Final Spot

Lionel Messi Leads Argentina’s Stunning Comeback Against England to Book World Cup Final Spot

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Leads Argentina’s Stunning Comeback Against England to Book World Cup Final Spot

Messi once again became the architect, delivering a precise cross that found Lautaro Martínez inside the box. The striker powered home the winner to complete another remarkable turnaround for the reigning world champions.
Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football’s greatest players, inspiring Argentina to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday. The defending champions scored twice in the closing stages to overturn England’s lead and secure a place in Sunday’s final against Spain.

The thrilling encounter at Atlanta Stadium saw England edge ahead through Anthony Gordon before Argentina mounted another trademark late revival, with Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez finding the net in the final minutes to keep their title defence alive.

England Dominate Early but Fail to Capitalise

The opening half was defined by fierce tackles, relentless pressing and emotional intensity as two footballing nations with a rich competitive history renewed their rivalry on the biggest stage.

Both teams struggled to establish rhythm during a physical first half that produced numerous fouls but very few clear-cut chances. England looked more composed after the break and finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute.

Morgan Rogers delivered a dangerous cross from the left that found Anthony Gordon, who calmly guided the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to give England a deserved 1-0 advantage.

The goal appeared to put Thomas Tuchel’s side on course for its first World Cup final since 1966.

Messi Changes the Game

Rather than retreat, Argentina increased the tempo and committed more players forward. Manager Lionel Scaloni introduced attacking reinforcements, while Messi began dictating play from deeper areas.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced several important saves as Argentina piled on the pressure, but the breakthrough finally arrived in the closing stages.

In the 87th minute, Messi initiated another attack before Enzo Fernández unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty area that beat Pickford to level the score.

The equaliser transformed the atmosphere inside the stadium, with thousands of Argentina supporters sensing another famous comeback.

Lautaro Martínez Delivers the Knockout Blow

With England still recovering from the equaliser, Argentina struck again moments later. Messi once again became the architect, delivering a precise cross that found Lautaro Martínez inside the box. The striker powered home the winner to complete another remarkable turnaround for the reigning world champions.

The victory marked yet another comeback during Argentina’s knockout campaign, reinforcing their reputation for thriving under pressure.

Players celebrated wildly as the final whistle confirmed their place in another World Cup final.

Tuchel Defends Defensive Switch

England manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged responsibility for tactical decisions that came under scrutiny after the defeat.

Attempting to protect the lead, Tuchel introduced additional defenders late in the game, but Argentina’s sustained pressure eventually overwhelmed England’s back line.

The German coach maintained that the changes were intended to deal with Argentina’s aerial threat but admitted the plan ultimately failed.

England captain Harry Kane expressed disappointment after the match, saying the team retreated too deep after taking the lead, rather than maintaining attacking momentum.

Argentina Set Up Final Against Spain

Argentina will now face Spain in what promises to be one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.

Spain reached the championship match after an impressive campaign built on possession football and attacking depth, while Argentina has repeatedly demonstrated resilience by surviving several dramatic knockout contests.

With Messi continuing to influence matches at the highest level, Argentina will enter the final believing another World Cup title is within reach.

For England, the defeat extends decades of World Cup disappointment, while Argentina move one step closer to successfully defending the trophy with yet another unforgettable comeback led by their iconic captain.

  • Lionel Messi Leads Argentina’s Stunning Comeback Against England to Book World Cup Final Spot
  • Lionel Messi Leads Argentina’s Stunning Comeback Against England to Book World Cup Final Spot

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in FIFA World Cup

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Scientists Discover Rare New Monkey Species Hidden in Congo Rainforest Likweli Colobus congoensis

Environment & Nature

Scientists Discover Rare New Monkey Species Hidden in Congo Rainforest
By July 16, 2026
I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone Amazon MGM Peter Farrelly

Amazon MGM

I Play Rocky Trailer Reveals Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone
By July 15, 2026
Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage Matt Reeves James Gunn

DC Studios

Warner Bros Delays ‘The Batman Part II’ to 2028, Unveils First Robert Pattinson Footage
By July 15, 2026
Pedro Pascal Headlines Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ as Searchlight Unveils First Trailer Michael Clayton

Movies & Documentaries

Pedro Pascal Headlines Tony Gilroy’s ‘Behemoth!’ as Searchlight Unveils First Trailer
By July 15, 2026
Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up Streaming Disney+ Premium offers

Netflix

Netflix Tests Free Trials Worldwide as Streaming Battle Heats Up
By July 15, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Google Loses Final EU Appeal as €4.1 Billion Android Antitrust Fine Stands European Commission EU court

Google

Google Loses Final EU Appeal as €4.1 Billion Android Antitrust Fine Stands
By July 16, 2026
SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026 Agentic Fabric PwC KPMG

Artificial Intelligence

SailPoint Honors India’s Top Identity Security Partners at India Partner Connect 2026
By July 16, 2026
Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Finally Deliver Jony Ive’s ‘Single Slab of Glass’ Vision Jony Ive All Glass

Apple

Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Finally Deliver Jony Ive’s ‘Single Slab of Glass’ Vision
By July 15, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album Drake Track Radio

Album Drop

Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album
Grey's Anatomy Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics

News

Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics
FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign AFA Messi

FIFA World Cup

FBI Investigation Into Argentina Football Federation Emerges During World Cup Campaign
Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties Mariah Carey, Usher So So Def

Music Disputes

Jermaine Dupri files $18 million lawsuit against Sony Music over unpaid royalties
Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla FIFA French

FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé Condemns Racist Abuse from Paraguayan Senator
Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger Elon Musk

Business

Tesla Stock Could Gain 20% as Wall Street Weighs Potential SpaceX Merger
Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey Islamic Republic of Japan to referring to Zelensky as President Putin. 

Trump Presidency

Trump Faces Renewed Scrutiny After Verbal Missteps at NATO Summit in Turkey
Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message Champagnemamiabi Abi

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Stuns Fan by Joining Her TikTok Live, Creates Viral Moment With Heartfelt Message
Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira to Headline FIFA’s First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira to Headline FIFA’s First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show
Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns Spain Mikel Merino

FIFA World Cup

Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns
Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform

Artificial Intelligence

Nurix AI Acquires Verloop.io to Strengthen Enterprise Conversational AI Platform
Donald Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift

News

Trump Claims He’s ‘No. 1’ on TikTok, Takes Fresh Swipe at Taylor Swift
Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry LeBron James N3on Livestream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Drake in Kendrick Lamar rivalry
New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories Ken Regan Madonna: Into the Groove Sean penn

Pop Music

New Madonna Photo Book Unveils Rare 1985 Portraits and Untold Stories
Dune Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet Timothée Chalamet Zendaya Robert Pattinson Denis Villeneuve Frank Herbert

Book Adaptation

Dune: Part Three Trailer Unveils Paul Atreides’ Darkest Battle Yet
Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle 14th Amendment

immigration Politics

Trump Seeks Rare Supreme Court Rehearing in Birthright Citizenship Battle
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage

E! News

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After Nearly Three Years of Marriage
PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup

Gaming

PS Plus Essential July 2026 Games Now Live: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Leads This Month’s Lineup
Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Artificial Intelligence

Netcore Unbxd Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery
Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher Steven Knight

Disney+

Oasis unveils first teaser for reunion documentary ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’
Reliance Broadcast Launches ONE BIG WORLD to Build AI-Powered Unified Media Ecosystem

Business

Reliance Broadcast Launches ONE BIG WORLD to Build AI-Powered Unified Media Ecosystem
Jason Statham Sets Sail for Revenge as Mutiny Trailer Unveils Explosive Action Thriller Jean-François Richet Annabelle Wallis Adrian Lester Lionsgate

Lionsgate

Jason Statham Sets Sail for Revenge as Mutiny Trailer Unveils Explosive Action Thriller
To Top
Loading...