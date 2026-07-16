FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi Leads Argentina’s Stunning Comeback Against England to Book World Cup Final Spot
Messi once again became the architect, delivering a precise cross that found Lautaro Martínez inside the box. The striker powered home the winner to complete another remarkable turnaround for the reigning world champions.
Lionel Messi once again proved why he remains one of football’s greatest players, inspiring Argentina to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday. The defending champions scored twice in the closing stages to overturn England’s lead and secure a place in Sunday’s final against Spain.
The thrilling encounter at Atlanta Stadium saw England edge ahead through Anthony Gordon before Argentina mounted another trademark late revival, with Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez finding the net in the final minutes to keep their title defence alive.
England Dominate Early but Fail to Capitalise
The opening half was defined by fierce tackles, relentless pressing and emotional intensity as two footballing nations with a rich competitive history renewed their rivalry on the biggest stage.
Both teams struggled to establish rhythm during a physical first half that produced numerous fouls but very few clear-cut chances. England looked more composed after the break and finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute.
Morgan Rogers delivered a dangerous cross from the left that found Anthony Gordon, who calmly guided the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to give England a deserved 1-0 advantage.
The goal appeared to put Thomas Tuchel’s side on course for its first World Cup final since 1966.
Messi Changes the Game
Rather than retreat, Argentina increased the tempo and committed more players forward. Manager Lionel Scaloni introduced attacking reinforcements, while Messi began dictating play from deeper areas.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced several important saves as Argentina piled on the pressure, but the breakthrough finally arrived in the closing stages.
In the 87th minute, Messi initiated another attack before Enzo Fernández unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty area that beat Pickford to level the score.
The equaliser transformed the atmosphere inside the stadium, with thousands of Argentina supporters sensing another famous comeback.
Lautaro Martínez Delivers the Knockout Blow
With England still recovering from the equaliser, Argentina struck again moments later. Messi once again became the architect, delivering a precise cross that found Lautaro Martínez inside the box. The striker powered home the winner to complete another remarkable turnaround for the reigning world champions.
The victory marked yet another comeback during Argentina’s knockout campaign, reinforcing their reputation for thriving under pressure.
Players celebrated wildly as the final whistle confirmed their place in another World Cup final.
Tuchel Defends Defensive Switch
England manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged responsibility for tactical decisions that came under scrutiny after the defeat.
Attempting to protect the lead, Tuchel introduced additional defenders late in the game, but Argentina’s sustained pressure eventually overwhelmed England’s back line.
The German coach maintained that the changes were intended to deal with Argentina’s aerial threat but admitted the plan ultimately failed.
England captain Harry Kane expressed disappointment after the match, saying the team retreated too deep after taking the lead, rather than maintaining attacking momentum.
Argentina Set Up Final Against Spain
Argentina will now face Spain in what promises to be one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.
Spain reached the championship match after an impressive campaign built on possession football and attacking depth, while Argentina has repeatedly demonstrated resilience by surviving several dramatic knockout contests.
With Messi continuing to influence matches at the highest level, Argentina will enter the final believing another World Cup title is within reach.
For England, the defeat extends decades of World Cup disappointment, while Argentina move one step closer to successfully defending the trophy with yet another unforgettable comeback led by their iconic captain.