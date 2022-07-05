Connect with us

ACME Group to build green hydrogen project in Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India
ACME Group on Tuesday announced a green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Tamil Nadu entailing an investment of Rs 52,474 crore.



The initial agreement with the state government was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave, a company statement said. According to the statement the project entails an investment of Rs 52,474 crore.

“This will be one of the largest plants in India and perhaps the largest in the world. This plant will produce green hydrogen and ammonia, which will help to decarbonize sectors such as fertilizers, power, refining and steel, among others,” Manoj K Upadhyay, Founder & Chairman, ACME Group said. Upadhyay further said “the project requires four ingredients solar radiation, access to port, availability of land and skilled resources. Tamil Nadu offers all of these.”

Sandeep Kashyap, COO, ACME Group said “this project will comprise 5,000 mw of solar PV plant, 1.5 GW of the electrolyzer and 1.1 million tonnes of ammonia synthesis loop. “ACME is willing to work with the government to help not only to build this project but also to create an ecosystem of smaller units. We extend our gratitude to the government of Tamil Nadu for the confidence and support offered to us.”


