Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Adani Group buys 10 pc stake in CSC SPV’s Grameen eStore

Adani Group buys 10 pc stake in CSC SPV's Grameen eStore

Business

Adani Group buys 10 pc stake in CSC SPV’s Grameen eStore

Press Trust of India
Published on

Indian conglomerate Adani Group has acquired a 10 per cent stake in government promoted CSC SPV’s e-commerce subsidiary CSC Grameen eStore.




CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said the association with Adani Group will help meet the financial requirements of village-level entrepreneurs (VLE), who manage e-stores that provide groceries, consumer durables, automobiles etc in rural areas and small towns.

When contacted, Adani Capital MD and CEO Gaurav Gupta said the government through the CSC network has played a pivotal role in making available products and services to every Indian, even in the remotest areas.

“This is a small but strategic investment for us and shows our commitment to the rural commerce model. We will jointly work with the Government to enhance product offerings and also provide credit through our NBFC arm Adani Capital and thereby support micro-entrepreneurs in rural India,” Gupta said.

The government holds a golden share in the CSC SPV, while banking companies are major investors in the organisation with Punjab National Bank holding the majority stake.

Also Read: Widespread criticism prompts Facebook to pause development of Instagram Kids

“The association with Adani Group will help VLEs in getting access to finance their business. Adani Capital will provide financial products with this association. It will boost the business of VLEs running Grameen stores,” Tyagi said.

CSC SPV created the CSC Grameen e-store in which Tata Digital bought 5 per cent a year ago, HDFC bank 1.5 per cent and Adani Group being the latest investor.

Tyagi said that the transaction is complete now.

CSC Grameen e-store currently serves over 10,000 PIN codes across all states and union territories.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, 2 entities

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities
By September 28, 2021
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday allowed Kishore Biyani-led Future Group firms to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to Reliance Retail Ltd.

Future gets NCLT nod to hold shareholders meet for deal with Reliance: Report
By September 28, 2021
Adani Group buys 10 pc stake in CSC SPV's Grameen eStore

Adani Group buys 10 pc stake in CSC SPV’s Grameen eStore
By September 28, 2021
How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India's IoT space

Business

How water purifier brand Kent looks to transform India’s IoT space
COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita

Startups

COVID-19 pandemic accelerated technology adoption by a decade: Kausambi Manjita
Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura

News

Yogi Adityanath bans meat, liquor trade in Mathura
To Top
Loading...