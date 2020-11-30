Agitating farmers not ready to end blockade, setback for government

Thousands of farmers refusal to end the blockade and hold talks is a major setback for the government, especially for the ruling party that has been promoting the farm laws as a much needed and celebrated reform. The farmers demand is for the government to take back the farm laws.









Surjeet S Phul, Bhartiya Kisan Union’s Punjab President, outrightly said that the condition laid down by the Home Minister Amit Shah is not acceptable. He said the farmers will not hold any conditional talks. “We reject the government’s offer. The blockade will not end. We will block all five entry points to Delhi,” Phul said. “The condition put for talks is an insult to farmers. We will never go to Burari. It is not a park, but an open jail.” Gurnam Singh Chadhoni, Haryana Unit President of Bhartiya Kisan Union, said they do not accept the condition of the government proposal. He highlighted that the farmers are ready to talk but without any conditions.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), an umbrella body of farmers’ groups, pointed out that if the government is serious about addressing the demands of the farmers, it should stop laying down conditions, should stop assuming that the dialogue can be about an explanation to farmers about the benefits of the Acts. Joginder Singh, President of Bhartiya Kisan Ektagrah said they are sitting at the borders. “Our demand is that the government take back the farm laws and we will not accept anything less than that.”

Also Read: Government ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of farmers: Amit Shah

The government on Saturday had urged the protesting farmers, who had been staying put at Delhi’s borders for four days, to move to Burari ground. Amit Shah had said the Center was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio address, said the farmers will get new rights and opportunities through the new farm laws. However, this was met by criticism from the opposition.

The farmers will not call off the protest till their demands are met. Loaded with rations, utensils, quilts and blankets for cold winter nights, they have come prepared for a long haul.