Cabinet Approves One Nation, One Poll Bills: A Push for Simultaneous Elections

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two significant bills to facilitate simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly – One Nation, One Election. These draft legislations, introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and elaborated upon by Home Minister Amit Shah, mark a pivotal step toward synchronizing elections in India. The One Nation One Poll bills are set to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing session and will undergo detailed discussions by a joint parliamentary committee.

A Two-Phase Plan for Simultaneous Elections

The move is based on recommendations by a panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The report, accepted by the Cabinet in September, proposes a phased approach.

First Phase: Simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Second Phase: Synchronization of municipal and panchayat elections within 100 days of the parliamentary and state elections.

To achieve this, the government plans constitutional amendments to Articles 83 and 172, which define the duration of the Houses of Parliament and state legislatures, respectively. The amendments would allow for aligned election cycles without requiring state ratification, a streamlined process for implementation.

The notorious @ECISVEEP under Modi cannot even hold the Maharashtra and Haryana elections together, but has the audacity to state that they can do One Nation, One Election! pic.twitter.com/fXCsi1Hdbm — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) September 19, 2024

Mechanism for Synchronization

Under the proposed system, the President will notify the date of the first sitting of the Lok Sabha after a General Election, referred to as the “appointed date.” Following this:

– The tenure of state Assemblies elected after the appointed date will align with the subsequent General Election.

– Elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies will then be held concurrently.

A new Article, 82A, will likely be introduced to formalize this mechanism. At the same time, a second Bill will address the alignment of legislative terms in Union Territories such as Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Puducherry.

Challenges and Considerations

The synchronization of municipal and panchayat elections with Lok Sabha and state polls under One Nation One Election requires constitutional amendments that state legislatures must ratify. This adds complexity to the second phase of the plan.

Another critical challenge lies in addressing situations like hung assemblies or no-confidence motions. According to the proposal, fresh elections in such cases would result in terms limited to the unexpired duration of the Lok Sabha’s tenure, maintaining synchronization.

Potential Benefits and Criticisms

Proponents argue that simultaneous elections reduce election-related expenses, minimize administrative disruptions, and ensure consistent governance. The move also aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s broader vision of governance efficiency.

However, critics highlight federalism concerns, as national narratives might overshadow state-specific issues. Additionally, the logistical and constitutional hurdles in implementing such a comprehensive reform remain substantial.

The Bills mark a significant shift in India’s electoral landscape, signalling the government’s commitment to implementing “One Nation, One Poll.” With the introduction of these Bills in Parliament, comprehensive stakeholder consultations and debates are expected.

If successfully implemented, simultaneous elections could transform India’s political and governance framework, creating a streamlined electoral cycle. However, achieving consensus across political lines will be crucial for the success of this ambitious initiative.