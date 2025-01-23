Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

GuarantCo Partners with HSBC India to Support Arya.ag’s Agricultural Innovations

GuarantCo Partners with HSBC India to Support Arya.ag’s Agricultural Innovations

Agriculture

GuarantCo Partners with HSBC India to Support Arya.ag’s Agricultural Innovations

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a groundbreaking move to strengthen India’s agricultural sector, GuarantCo, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), has extended two partial guarantees to HSBC India for an INR 2.5 billion (approximately USD 30 million) loan facility. This financial backing is earmarked for Arya.ag, India’s largest grain commerce platform, to enhance liquidity for farmers, farmer-producer organizations (FPOs), and small agricultural enterprises.

Empowering Farmers Through Financial Inclusion

The loan will provide post-harvest liquidity, enabling farmers and agri-enterprises to sidestep distress sales by storing their commodities until off-season periods when prices are more favourable. This approach often yields 20-30% higher returns, significantly improving farmers’ incomes and overall economic stability. By integrating these stakeholders into the formal banking system, Arya.ag aims to unlock greater value for their produce.

This partnership marks GuarantCo’s first foray into India’s agricultural sector, emphasizing financial inclusion and climate resilience. Indian Agriculture remains a vital component of the economy, employing nearly 60% of the workforce and contributing 20% to the GDP. Yet, over half of Indian farming households remain excluded from formal credit systems, a gap this initiative seeks to bridge.

A Step Towards Sustainability

Arya.ag has been a trailblazer in redefining the agricultural value chain by offering farmgate-level storage, instant financing against commodities, and transparent market linkages. These services ensure farmers and FPOs can make informed decisions about when and where to sell their produce, fostering a more equitable agricultural ecosystem.

GuarantCo’s involvement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically:

SDG 2: Zero Hunger – Doubling the productivity and income of small-scale food producers.

SDG 15: Life on Land – Promoting sustainable land use and halting biodiversity loss.

Nishant Kumar, Managing Director, Asia Investments at GuarantCo, expressed optimism about the partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with HSBC India to support Arya.ag in revolutionizing the agricultural marketplace. Arya’s innovative model has immense potential to empower underserved farmers by expanding storage, finance, and commerce opportunities, ultimately increasing their revenues.”

Market Transformation and Social Impact

The loan facility will benefit Arya.ag’s integrated commerce platform, Aryatech, and its fintech arm, Aryadhan. These platforms leverage technology to bring transparency and efficiency to agricultural transactions. Arya.ag also enjoys support through a Technical Assistance grant from the PIDG Trust, further strengthening its capacity to innovate.

Sonali Shahpurwala, Managing Director and Head of the Inclusive Banking Unit at HSBC India highlighted the bank’s commitment to the initiative: “This collaboration with GuarantCo and Arya underscores our dedication to providing financial solutions that drive sustainable growth in India’s agriculture sector. By enhancing infrastructure and liquidity, we aim to create lasting, positive change.”

Anand Chandra, Co-Founder and COO of Arya.ag emphasized the partnership’s transformative power: “With GuarantCo and HSBC India’s support, we can expand our reach and connect farmers, FPOs, and agri-enterprises to critical resources. Our integrated model ensures secure storage, accessible financing, and transparent market linkages, reshaping the agricultural landscape into a more inclusive and efficient ecosystem.”

How Arya Collateral Warehousing Services is building a profitable business in a very tough Indian Agri Market

Driving Agricultural Growth

GuarantCo, a credit enhancement and infrastructure investment firm under the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), mobilizes private sector investments in low-income African and Asian regions. Since 2005, It has facilitated USD 6.8 billion in investments, creating jobs and improving infrastructure access for millions. This landmark transaction signifies a new chapter in India’s agricultural sector. By integrating innovative financial solutions and market infrastructure, GuarantCo, HSBC India, and Arya.ag are paving the way for a more resilient and inclusive Indian agricultural economy. With this collaboration, small-scale farmers can look forward to enhanced economic opportunities, driving sustainable growth for the sector and contributing to India’s socio-economic development.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lewis Hamilton Turns Ferrari Red Can He Make History with an Eighth World Title Fiorano test circuit Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton Turns Ferrari Red: Can He Make History with an Eighth World Title?
By January 22, 2025
Elon Musk Responds to Backlash Over Salute at Trump Rally Nazi Salute Fascism Hitler

Elon Musk Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Gesture at Trump Rally
By January 22, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
Netflix Shocks with New Price Hikes After Adding 19 Million Subscribers NFLX Squid Game Season 2 Jake Paul Vs mike Tyson NFL

Netflix Shocks with New Price Hikes After Adding 19 Million Subscribers
By January 22, 2025
Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood
By January 21, 2025
David Lynch America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet Eraserhead Twin Peaks Dune Blue Velvet Lost Highway , Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire

David Lynch: America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet
By January 20, 2025
GuarantCo Partners with HSBC India to Support Arya.ag’s Agricultural Innovations

GuarantCo Partners with HSBC India to Support Arya.ag’s Agricultural Innovations
By January 23, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
Trump Unveils $500 Billion Stargate AI Investment Initiative to Lead Global Innovation Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Larry Ellison of Oracle, and Sam Altman of OpenAI

Trump Unveils $500 Billion Stargate AI Investment Initiative to Lead Global Innovation
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy Ted Lasso Scrubs Bill Lawrence

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
New Kanye West 'Ye' Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online_Ty Dolla _ Vultures 2_Kai Cenat_Preacher Man

Hip Hop/ Rap

New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...