Government ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of farmers: Amit Shah

The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This is the government’s latest attempt to reach out to the thousands of farmers who have protesting against the farm laws.

On Friday, thousands of farmers marching, as part of the Delhi Chalo campaign, from Punjab and Haryana faced the security forces’ watercannons, batons and tear gas shells headon.









Shah said the Center will hold talks with the agitating farmers’ unions on December 3. He pointed out that if the unions want to hold discussions before the said date, they have to shift their protests to a government-designated venue. “At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors and trollies on highways in the cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programmes there,” Shah urged.

However, Jagjit Singh, Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Punjab President, said Shah has called for early meeting on a condition. “He should have offered talks with open heart without condition. We’ll hold meeting tomorrow morning to decide our response,” he said.

Also Read: Center invites protesting farmers from Punjab for talks on October 14

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took to the microblogging platform Twitter to say that the government has always been ready to discuss issues with farmers. “We have invited farmers’ organizations for another round of talks on December 3,” he said. “I appeal to them to leave agitation in view of COVID-19 and winter.” Tomar said enacting new laws was the need of the hour. “These new agricultural laws are going to bring revolutionary changes in the farmers’ lives in the coming time,” he explained.

The AIKSCC had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 24, demanding repeal of the three farm laws and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.