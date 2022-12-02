Arya.ag, India’s fastest-growing integrated grain commerce platform, announced a record-breaking four-fold jump in profits H1FY23 revenues. The company reported a profit of 14.38 crores, an increase over its last year’s base 3.86 crores. These profits have been driven by a six-fold increase in gross revenues in the same period. The platform has an AUM of over 15000 crores making it India’s largest grain commerce platform.

The increase in profitability can be attributed to its distinct ability to layer multiple services on the same grain of the same customer. The platform enables the farmer to store her produce immediately after harvest, to avoid distress sales. It embeds finance on the same stored grain through its fintech engine, and when prices improve in the post-harvest period, it helps the farmer sell the produce by connecting her to many buyers. It earns revenues at each step, with the cost decreasing at each step. The platform has seen unprecedented profits.









Arya.ag holds the unique distinction of being the only profitable agritech in the country, in a scenario where startups have seen significant burn and reported large losses. Arya.ag has been able to develop a resilient and scalable model built on profitability.

The gross revenues reached INR 622 crore for the half-year fiscal period that ended September 30, 2022, and its gross trade value also increased a phenomenal 5X compared to a year-ago period. The digital lending arm crossed the INR 350 crore mark with negligible NPAs growing at a rate of almost 2X on a yearly comparison. This also makes Arya.ag the largest platform for post-harvest finance. In terms of subscriber acquisition too, the agritech start-up retained its accelerated momentum to scale it to over 15000 subscribers cumulative for all its three integrated services, namely intelligent warehousing, digital lending, and digital market linkages.

Anand Chandra, Executive Director and Co-Founder, Arya.ag said: “As India’s largest agritech platform, we have been able to establish unprecedented relevance of our services to the Agri ecosystem. By solving for the end-to-end needs of our customers through integrated services, we have been able to create a highly scalable and profitable model. Another of Arya.ag’s unique capabilities has been the tech-led approach towards consolidating and enriching its value proposition to end-users. The start-up is in the advanced stages of introducing the country’s first-of-its-kind public agri blockchain ledger.

Arya.ag, India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated grain commerce that eliminates the trust deficit in the grain commerce value chain through its disruptive integrated PAN India platform that delivers value to all stakeholders by enabling access to high-quality produce, products, and services. Powered by an exponentially growing layer of visibility and control currently stretching across 425 districts in 21 states, 10,000 warehouses and USD 2 billion of grain, Arya.ag offers the assurance of quality supply to buyers and on-time fair payment for their produce and allied services to sellers.