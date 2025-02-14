Arya.ag Wins UN Global Compact Network India’s 2025 Forward Faster Sustainability Award for Climate Action

Arya.ag, India’s grain commerce platform, has been honoured with the 2025 Forward Faster Sustainability Award in the Climate Action category by the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI). This prestigious recognition highlights Arya.ag’s pioneering role in promoting climate resilience, reducing food loss, and empowering farmers through innovative and scalable sustainability initiatives.

Driving Climate Action Through Technology

Arya.ag has been at the forefront of sustainable agriculture, leveraging cutting-edge technology to minimize environmental impact while boosting farm productivity and profitability. The company’s IoT-enabled warehouses, AI-driven satellite monitoring, and digital platforms like PrithviPro and Aryashakti have collectively benefited over 650,000 farmers and 1,300+ Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) across India.

One of Arya.ag’s most significant contribution has been the reduction of post-harvest losses by up to 30%, ensuring that more food reaches consumers instead of going to waste. Additionally, its initiatives have played a crucial role in reducing methane emissions through water-efficient rice cultivation practices and promoting regenerative farming techniques.

The 200 SMART FPO Initiative, which aims to train 50,000 farmers in climate-resilient agriculture, is another testament to Arya.ag’s commitment to sustainability. By educating and equipping farmers with climate-smart technologies, the company is fostering long-term resilience in India’s agricultural sector.

Balancing Profitability with Purpose

Shenoy Mathew, Chief Sustainability Officer at Arya.ag, said, “At Arya.ag, we are proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand. This award validates our purpose-driven approach to building equitable value chains that uplift farmers while protecting our planet. By integrating climate-smart technologies and financial inclusion, we are creating a future where agriculture thrives without compromising the needs of generations to come.”

Arya.ag’s success is a clear example of how technology, finance, and sustainability can converge to create a more resilient and transparent agricultural ecosystem.

Expanding Financial Access for Farmers

The recognition comes on the heels of Arya.ag securing a ₹2.5 billion (USD 30 million) loan facility backed by GuarantCo and HSBC India. This funding will further expand post-harvest liquidity for farmers and FPOs, helping eliminate distress sales, improve credit access, and enhance transparency in India’s grain markets.

By providing financial support to smallholder farmers, Arya.ag is directly contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly:

SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) – Ensuring food security and reducing food wastage.

SDG 15 (Life on Land) – Promoting sustainable farming practices that protect ecosystems.

A Transformative Impact on Indian Agriculture

Operating across 20 states and covering half of India’s districts, Arya.ag has revolutionized agricultural supply chains by handling over USD 3 billion worth of grain annually and disbursing over USD 1.5 billion in loans to small farmers. Its decentralized storage model has notably reduced maize aflatoxin contamination, improving food safety and increasing farmers’ incomes.

By pioneering climate-smart solutions, financial inclusion, and sustainable practices, Arya.ag is setting a new standard for profitable and purpose-driven agriculture—a model now being recognised globally.