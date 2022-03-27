Connect with us

Focus on quality of agri produce to get good price, says Tomar

Agriculture

Press Trust of India
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday stressed that it is important to ensure quality of agri produces for enabling farmers to get good prices.




The minister was speaking at 93rd Annual General Meeting of the ICAR Society here, according to an official statement.

Tomar said the Modi government is committed for the betterment of the Indian Agriculture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always encouraged the farmers and scientists of the country to compete at the global level, he said.

“This has led to the steady increase in the export of agricultural products from India,” he said.

Ensuring the better quality of the agricultural products has always been the main concern of the prime minister, the agriculture minister said.

Tomar highlighted the pivotal role played by the ICAR through its research and technology development in creating the food and nutritional security in the country.

He underlined that the record production of the food grains and horticultural products has made India self-sufficient to meet not only the domestic demands but also exports.

In terms of many agricultural products, India ranks first or second in the world and we aim to establish the quality of our products and our credibility as a trusted brand in the world,” Tomar said.

The Union Minister noted that quality is important for enabling the farmers to get fair prices for their products.

He urged the Council to start the preparations for its Centenary celebrations (in the Year – 2029) at the national and international levels.

Tomar said the ministry is committed to take forward the Digital Agriculture Mission, which will reduce the farmers’ cost of cultivation.


