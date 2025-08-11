Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech, rural-first animal nutrition platform, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR-IIMR), Ludhiana, to conduct joint research on hydroponic-based maize green fodder. The initiative aims to deliver climate-resilient, nutrient-rich feed to boost dairy productivity and improve rural livelihoods.

India, despite being the world’s largest milk producer, struggles with low per-animal milk yield, averaging 50% less than the global benchmark. One of the primary reasons is the chronic shortage of fresh green fodder. Shunya Agritech’s subscription-based model tackles this challenge head-on, delivering fresh hydroponic fodder 365 days a year. These systems use 99% less water, require minimal land, and produce consistent quality feed, independent of weather conditions.







The Science-Driven Collaboration

Under the MoU, Shunya and ICAR-IIMR will set up a hydroponics unit at the ICAR-IIMR Delhi campus. The research will focus on testing various maize hybrid varieties for rapid growth and high biomass potential. Scientists will develop optimised growth protocols covering pest management, disease prevention, and yield maximisation.

“India needs a reliable, climate-resilient source of green fodder, and hydroponic maize offers that promise,” said Vijay Singh, MD & CEO of Shunya Agritech. “This partnership with ICAR-IIMR is about marrying deep-rooted science with scalable field execution.”

Dr. Hanuman Sahay Jat, Director of IIMR, echoed this sentiment, calling it “a forward-looking step toward modernising India’s fodder ecosystem.”

Impact on Farmers and Dairy Yield

Shunya currently serves over 3,000 farmers across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Within just a week of adoption, farmers have reported higher milk yield, improved fat and SNF content, and up to 30 more lactation days per animal annually—translating to an additional ₹65–75 in daily income. The switch also cuts input costs by reducing reliance on expensive concentrate feeds and frees up land used for fodder cultivation.

For rural women—often tasked with the physically demanding job of cutting and hauling fodder—Shunya’s doorstep delivery service has been transformative, freeing up time for income-generating activities or rest.







Digital Empowerment

Through the Shunya app and WhatsApp integration, farmers can place feed orders, track deliveries in real-time, receive AI-driven livestock health tips, and access veterinary support—bringing precision agriculture to even the most remote villages.

Shunya Agritech plans to expand operations to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Recently, the company was selected to represent India at Innova Europe, an international entrepreneurship competition supporting innovations aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

By combining agricultural science with rural-first execution, Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research collaboration between Shunya Agritech and ICAR-IIMR may redefine India’s dairy productivity, putting more milk—and more income—into the hands of smallholder farmers.