Amul steps into milk procurement business in Andhra Pradesh, collaborates with state government

Amul has stepped into milk procurement business in Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with the state government. The Gujarat-based dairy giant, in the first phase, will procure milk from women cooperative dairy societies in 100 villages in the districts of Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa. It is set to buy milk in 550 villages in the stated three districts in subsequent phases.









Andhra Pradesh, in July this year, signed an MoU with Amul to encourage milk cooperative societies, especially those run by women, and further develop the dairy sector in the State. It will boost confidence among dairy farmers and empowering them economically and socially.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said AP-Amul project would help improve the financial conditions of women who took up dairy business under YSR Cheyutha programme. He pointed out that it had taken two years to start 200 dairy cooperative societies in Gujarat, but in Pulivendula alone, 43 societies were formed in a span of 23 days. Jagan started the procurement process at Nallapureddypalli village in Pulivendula assembly constituency in Kadapa district through video conference. Under the AP-Amul project, the chief minister said each dairy farmer would get a profit of Rs 5 to 7 per litre, which would improve their financial status.

S Appala Raju, Andhra Pradesh’s minister for dairy development, said the state government would spend Rs 1,362 crore for infrastructure development by setting up Bulk Milk Cooling Units and Milk Collection Centres in Rythu Bharosa Kendras. He pointed out that the project will be implemented in a phased manner. About 7,121 milk collection centres and 2,774 bulk milk cooling units would be set up in the first phase. The minister explained that the partnership with Amul is for an all-around growth of dairy sector by giving a helping hand to the dairy farmers ensuring quality feed, veterinary services and marketing facilities.

About 5.6 lakh women who were provided with financial assistance under YSR Cheyutha had showed interest in setting up mini dairies in the villages. As such, the state government had supplied cattle and buffaloes to the women.