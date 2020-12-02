New film city will be built in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood will work in Mumbai, but a new film city will be built in UP, says Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He pointed out that there are many factors that drive investments, including stability of the state government.

Adityanath, who is in Mumbai on a two-day visit to meet film personalities and industrialists as well as for listing of Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), told reporters that nobody is taking anything away. “This is an open competition,” he said. “Whoever can give social security and a conducive atmosphere for working, will get business. Bollywood will work in Mumbai but a new film city will be built in UP.” The Noida film city will be located six km away from the upcoming international airport at Jewar.









The chief minister said the UP state government will build a world class film city with all facilities. Adityanath had earlier unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to the film faternity to come to Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said its not easy to shift Mumbai’s film city elsewhere. He questioned the status of Noida film city. “Can you create Mumbai’s Film City in Lucknow and Patna?” Raut asked. “Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai’s film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past.” The Shiv Sena spokesperson also pointed out that South and Bengal also have huge film industries with Southern superstars, Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi having worked in Hindi movies also.

Not to be pushed off so easily, Adityanath said UP was creating something new. “Why are you getting concerned? We are getting a new world class infrastructure to all,” he said. “Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen his thinking and better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people.” The chief minister said it is not a pick and choose approach. He said specific sectoral policies have been created with long term view in mind.

Adityanath met with Bollywood personalties, with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty and Anand Pandit.