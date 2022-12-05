CoutLoot, India’s largest non-grocery and non- mrp retail aggregator, has announced the appointment of Nicky Sidhwani as Vice President -Technology to drive innovations and help digitize 60 million small merchants in the country.

In this new role at CoutLoot, Nicky would be heading the technology and product verticals to create and deploy innovative solutions that will help millions of small-time sellers grow their online presence and strengthen their offline business processes.

With over 13 years of experience in entrepreneurship, technology and consulting, Nicky has worked with giants in E-commerce and Logistics industries helping them on projects focussed on driving optimization and efficiencies with the help of data and technology.

Prior to joining CoutLoot, Nicky has worked at PivotRoots and before that he was heading the South East Asia region at LogiNext assisting Logistics and E-commerce companies inachieving fulfillm ent efficiencies at scale.









He has also worked with numerous SMEs on building and executing technology solutions and processes around it.

“CoutLoot has created as a go-to platform for the non-mrp retailers in the country. The idea is to assist the small retail guy and help them grow at scale and help them get better margins. Looking forward to working with young and energetic team to enable such retailers scale with the help of technology and data,” said Nicky.

Founded in 2016 Jasmeet Thind and Mahima Kaul , as a social commerce startup CoutLoot helps traditional shopkeepers and street vendors sell online by automatically cataloguing their offline inventory, providing logistics, payment, and reconciliation support. The company has now, however, shifted its focus from social commerce to non-grocery retail aggregation to work with over 9 lakh small non-mrp retailers thrive amidst the stringent competition from the Ecommerce giants. CoutLoot is scaling these stores both offline and online by plugging in demand, ecomm enablement, supp ly chain, financial products and other VAS for small retail stores across the country.

On Nicky’s appointment, Jasmeet Thind, Co-Founder of Coutloot, said, “We are in the business of managing small businesses and Nicky brings the absolute combination of technology and innovation with rich experience in the sector. He understands logistics and supply chain better and the pain points associated with it when it comes to small retailers. We are trying to solve those problems with simple tech solutions.”