CoutLoot appoints Nicky Sidhwani to drive tech innovations
CoutLoot, India’s largest non-grocery and non-
In this new role at CoutLoot, Nicky would be heading the technology and product verticals to create and deploy innovative solutions that will help millions of small-time sellers grow their online presence and strengthen their offline business processes.
With over 13 years of experience in entrepreneurship, technology and consulting, Nicky has worked with giants in E-commerce and Logistics industries helping them on projects focussed on driving optimization and efficiencies with the help of data and technology.
Prior to joining CoutLoot, Nicky has worked at PivotRoots and before that he was heading the South East Asia region at LogiNext assisting Logistics and E-commerce companies inachieving fulfillm
He has also worked with numerous SMEs on building and executing technology solutions and processes around it.
“CoutLoot has created as a go-to platform for the non-mrp retailers in the country. The idea is to assist the small retail guy and help them grow at scale and help them get better margins. Looking forward to working with young and energetic team to enable such retailers scale with the help of technology and data,” said Nicky.
Founded in 2016 Jasmeet Thind and Mahima Kaul
On Nicky’s appointment, Jasmeet Thind, Co-Founder of Coutloot, said, “We are in the business of managing small businesses and Nicky brings the absolute combination of technology and innovation with rich experience in the sector. He understands logistics and supply chain better and the pain points associated with it when it comes to small retailers. We are trying to solve those problems with simple tech solutions.”