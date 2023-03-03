Connect with us

Apple phones to be built in new 300 acre factory in Karnataka, CM says it will create 1 lakh jobs

Press Trust of India
Published on

Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar. Bommai said: “Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka”.


