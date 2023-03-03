Tezos India, a blockchain adoption studio, and Wallet Chat, a decentralised messaging platform, have partnered to enable wallet-to-wallet messaging for Web-3.0 on the Tezos blockchain. The integration will enable every Tezos user to communicate securely and conveniently from their wallet.

Tezos India, a blockchain adoption studio, and Wallet Chat, a decentralised messaging platform, have announced their partnership to bring a revolutionary messaging service to the Tezos blockchain.

With the Wallet Chat widget integrated into the Tezos blockchain, users can effortlessly message other Tezos users without leaving their wallets. The widget can also be integrated with any decentralised applications, providing users with a seamless experience across multiple platforms. The widget can be displayed as a small chat icon on the bottom right of the platform, which expands when clicked to show the full messaging interface, just like a LinkedIn chat.









The partnership aims to address the fragmented and flawed communication model on the web by creating open communication standards between wallets. This would enable users to communicate with each other directly from their wallets without having to switch between different messaging platforms and accounts, including Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, Discord, and WhatsApp. This can make it difficult to keep track of conversations and contacts on multiple platforms as the chat history is non-portable and isolated. Most importantly, it can pose security and privacy risks. Web-3.0 has the potential to solve these problems by creating open communication standards between wallets. A simple wallet-to-wallet chat application, like Wallet Chat, would be a great first step towards achieving this goal. By using your wallet to log in, Wallet Chat enables you to instantly message any other wallet owner using their wallet address.

The integration will benefit the Tezos community by providing a secure and convenient way to communicate with each other. Commenting on the partnership, Amanjot Malhotra, Head of Growth Tezos India, “We’re thrilled to be working with Wallet Chat. At Tezos, we are always looking for innovative ways to improve the user experience, and we believe that Wallet Chat offers a valuable addition, which can be dApps on Tezos as well as any member of the Tezos community.”

The Tezos India and Wallet Chat partnership is an exciting development for the Tezos blockchain and the Web-3.0 ecosystem as a whole. It demonstrates the potential of blockchain technology to solve communication challenges and pave the way for a more secure and decentralised internet.