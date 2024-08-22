Zell Education Earns Great Place To Work Certification

Zell Education has been certified as a Great Place To Work®, a recognition given for dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture where trust, collaboration, and employee well-being are central priorities.

Great Place To Work® is the global leader in workplace culture assessment. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide, defining a great workplace as one built on trust. Their certification is a highly respected recognition that is awarded to organizations that create outstanding work environments. Zell Education’s certification highlights the company’s commitment to strategic people management, built on real-time feedback and insights gathered through employee surveys.









Pratham Barot, Co-Founder and CEO of Zell Education expressed pride in the certification, stating, “At Zell Education, our people are at the heart of everything we do. This certification is a testament to our efforts in building a workplace where every team member feels valued and motivated. We are proud of this achievement and are committed to continuously fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity.”

HR Director Ariti Roy added, “We celebrate individual successes at Zell Education and take pride in creating a workplace that is both safe and enjoyable. Our commitment to a supportive and fun environment is what truly defines our culture. This recognition reinforces our belief in building a culture that values both achievement and well-being.”

The certification strengthens Zell Education’s reputation as an employer of choice, helping attract top talent and emphasizing its mission to create an environment where all employees can thrive.

Founded in 2015 by professionals Pratham Barot and Anant Bengani, Zell Education aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical skill development. As an innovative learning platform, Zell provides comprehensive training tailored to aspiring finance and accounting professionals. With a focus on equipping students with the essential knowledge and skills required to thrive in today’s competitive financial landscape, Zell Education has become a leading finance and accounting education institute.