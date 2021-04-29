Centre proposes ‘IN’ series registration system for personal vehicles moving to other state

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed a new rule which would make it much simpler for those shifting from one state to another to re-register their vehicles. The proposed scheme will facilitate hassle-free re-registration of personal vehicles when the owner is moving to another state. It will use a new IN series (India) in order to facilitate free interstate movement of vehicles.









According to a notification issued by the ministry, the vehicle registration facility under ‘IN’ series will be available to defence personnel, employees of Central government, state governments, Central/state PSUs and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in five or more states/Union Territories.

The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiple of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across any state in India upon relocation to a new state. Station relocation occurs with both, government and private sector employees and such movements create a sense of unease in the minds of employees with regard to the transfer of registration from the parent state to another state.

The move comes in the context of several citizen-centric steps and an IT-based solution for vehicle registration taken by the government. However, one of the main points in the vehicle registration process that still needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state. The draft rules have been placed on the website of the ministry for stakeholders’ comments.

Also Read:

Under the existing rules, the owner is allowed to keep a vehicle in any state other than its state of origin for a period of 12 months. The owner is required to apply for new registration within this period. For this, the owner has to provide a no-objection certificate from the parent state and the road tax has to be paid in the new state on a pro-rata basis.