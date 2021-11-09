Magenta sets up six EV charging hubs for e-commercial fleet vehicles in Bengaluru

City-based EV charging solutions provider Magenta has set up six EV charging hubs with over 150 charging points for the electric commercial fleet vehicles across key locations in Bengaluru and plans to set up nine more such facilities by the year end, the company said on Tuesday.









These charging hubs will cater to the charging and maintenance of vehicles and come with a control panel for the fleet operators to manage and supervise the state of charging, charging schedule, and vehicle service schedule, Magenta said. Magenta said it has partnered with several logistics and e-commerce companies like Amazon India, Porter, Udaan, BigBasket, JumboTail, among others, for third party, Party last-mile logistics services.

Synced with the company’s ChargeGrid Smart mobile app, the facility enables EV owners to check the real-time availability of charging stations and book slots and fleet operators to pay for availing the service. These hubs have been developed focusing on ease of use for fleet drivers and operators, it said. E-commerce companies are driving the commitment for electric vehicles in the last mile delivery space. EV charging hubs play a key role in the success of fleet business and operational efficiency.

”Our charging hubs at Bengaluru are planned in a 3-km radius around the e-commerce hubs and warehouses stretching to the outskirts of the city all the way to Bengaluru Electronic city, said Maxson Lewis, Founder- Managing Director, Magenta. The idea is to create the charging infrastructure in areas with the highest density of last-mile distribution hubs and enable seamless operations, he said, adding that these charging hubs have been developed with the EV fleet drivers in mind.

The facility offers on the go charging on a 24X7 basis, overnight secure parking, maintenance and servicing of the vehicles while vehicles are being charged and rest areas for the drivers. Additionally, the highly ingenious hubs are geared with an energy backup system in case of a power outage and ensures full charging for these fleets. Also, these charging hubs are enabled with EV chargers which are developed in house in line with Indian usage conditions, the company said.