Three Wheels United partners Piaggio Vehicles to accelerate adoption of electric 3-wheelers

Three Wheels United (TWU), Bengaluru-based tech-enabled financier of light electric vehicles, has partnered Piaggio Vehicles to accelerate the adoption of e-three wheelers in the country, according to a statement released on Tuesday. Under this partnership, TWU will immediately deploy 500 Piaggio Ape’ E-City and Ape’ E-Xtra vehicles across India. Three Wheels United and Piaggio will jointly work towards promoting the adoption of these vehicles, said the statement.









The Bengaluru-based firm will also facilitate three-wheeler passenger vehicle and cargo vehicle drivers to switch to EVs from old vehicles, it said adding that additionally, TWU will connect these drivers to aggregator platforms. Piaggio will offer the required support for maintenance and servicing of the vehicles, ensuring minimal downtime for operations, it said. Three Wheels United CEO and co-founder Cedrick Tandong said.

“We continue to expand our partnership with large electric vehicle manufacturers in a bid to make it easier for auto rickshaw drivers to switch to sustainable last-mile transportation. I am very excited to associate with Piaggio to drive the adoption of Ape’ E-city and Ape’ E-Xtra.” Tandong added that through TWU’s support, drivers can now easily shift to economical, highly profitable, and less pollutive vehicles.

Piaggio Vehicles Chairman and MD Diego Graffi said, “Piaggio has been known for its path-breaking solutions in last-mile connectivity. Our recently launched passenger vehicle Ape’ E City and cargo variant Ape’ E-Xtra have received tremendous response from our customers. ” Graffi added that through this partnership with Three Wheels United, efforts towards creating eco-friendly last-mile connectivity will be further amplified.