MG Motor delivers over 500 units of SUV Astor on Dhanteras

MG Motor India on Tuesday said it has delivered over 500 units of its mid-sized SUV Astor to customers. The automaker has delivered the first batch of more than 500 vehicles to customers on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, MG Motor India said in a statement.









This is particularly special considering acute shortage of chips, it added. The company further said that it is trying its best to improve the availability to meet its initial target of 4,000-5,000 deliveries by December end 2021. The newly-launched Astor has received positive feedback from the customers and was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings.

Bookings are now open for Astor delivery in 2022. With nine variants and five colour options, the new Astor is available at an introductory price starting at Rs 9.78 lakh.