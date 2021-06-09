BMW has refreshed its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) with a new look, improved equipment and a range structure which has been optimized for customers. As such, the all-new BMW X3 and X4 is more modern and more digital.









The carmaker in an official statement said the new BMW X3 has a more modern appearance that conveys a more powerful presence, with design changes to the front and rear and an emphasis on classic X-elements. The kidney grille and headlights have been redesigned along with the front apron and rear bumper, while new graphics have been applied to the rear lights. High-quality X-elements such as underbody protection and specific side skirts in the style of the previous X Line are already standard.

The X4 adopts the new front end of the BMW X3, but adds and exclusive distinguishing feature in the form of the mesh kidney familiar from the other sporty models. Compared to the X3, the adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function are already standard, while the Laser Light, which is particularly light-intensive and has a long range, is also available as an option for the BMW X4. Featuring flat full LED rear lights that emphasize the vehicle width and protrude strikingly from the vehicle body in their three-dimensional design, the rear section now has an even more clear cut shape in the X4 revision. The new rear apron has a tidier appearance, with an increased proportion of painted surface and reflectors now placed vertically and lower in the bumper.

Moreover, the all-new X3 and X4, offers a total of 11 paint finishes in the regular range. The metallic paint finish Skyscraper Grey is new, so is the M Brooklyn Grey metallic from the M sports package upwards, along with the two BMW individual paint finishes Aventurine Red and Tanzanite Blue. The new metallic finish Piedmont Red is available exclusively for the X4. And for the first time, there is also a choice of numerous special BMW individual paint finishes for the two models, including matt finishes such as Frozen Deep Grey.

The significantly improved standard equipment now also includes sports seats with covers from a new Sensatec generation in the new Ray grain and with perforated main seat surfaces, as well as automatic climate control with 3-zone control. In order to make the vehicle configuration process clearer and more straightforward for customers, not least reducing the number of conflicts, the complexity of the equipment lines and optional extras has deliberately been reduced by 30%.

Furthermore, the new X3 and X4 demonstrate increasing electrification with modern hybrid technology in connection with all seven drive systems available in Germany.