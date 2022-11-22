India’s leading pre-owned luxury car brand Big Boy Toyz hosted a launch party for its fourth showroom in Ahmedabad. The event hosted around 200 car connoisseurs and clientele and was open to around 500 students. The niche event was an effort to bring in luxury car enthusiasts together.

Thronged by car connoisseurs, industry experts, and influencers, the event celebrated the opening of the massive showroom. Set up in a massive space of 8000 square feet, the showroom is located at the marvelous land of legends AKA, Ahmedabad, Gujarat at Cama Motors. The showroom is notable for its rich history dating back 65 years ago to independence.









With this first showroom in the Gujarat market, Big Boy Toyz is bringing the unique and trustworthy BBT luxury car experience to Ahmedabad. The key highlight of the showroom is catering to sales, service, and spare parts for luxury cars making it a one-stop destination for all luxury sports car lovers. BBT Ahmedabad also has a service center facility along with a showroom. The brand has made a substantial investment of approximately INR 25 Cr in the space and the grandeur of the Ahmedabad showroom reflects the same.

Mr. Jatin Ahuja, Founder, and MD of BBT said: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Gujarat. As a customer-oriented pre-owned luxury car brand, we believe our core values and relationship-based dealing are an assurance of superior quality and this trust is what we have brought to Gujarat as well. This is our fourth showroom pan India and we look forward to providing car connoisseurs with the best luxury car experience from 28 exotic brands.”

The history of Cama Motors’ location is iconic going back to the Ford Dealership in the 1930s. The prime location is renowned for playing a crucial part in history and this legacy now continues with the Big Boy Toys showroom.

The BBT Ahmedabad showroom is a one-stop solution for luxury brands like BMW, Audi, Ferrari Lamborghini et al. Known for having the widest range of German-engineered and American classic cars, BBT with a legacy of three expansive showrooms in Haryana, Mumbai and Hyderabad have served more than 6000 happy customers in the last 12 years.

Big Boy Toyz is the complete one-stop destination for the world’s most iconic, high-end, premium cars manufactured by global legends of the automobile industry. It is the mecca of luxury cars in India, housing vehicles from brands such as Bentley, Ferrari, Cadillac, Chrysler and James Bond’s favorite ride Aston Martin, apart from many other premium brands! A paradise for true high-end automobile enthusiasts, it is arguably the only brand that showcases a self-purchased inventory of vehicles.

