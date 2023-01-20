Awfis, India’s largest network of flex workspaces announced the addition of its 13th centre to its overall Kolkata portfolio. Awfis is the market leader for flex workspaces in Kolkata, and has now launched a new centre in Acropolis which spans across 13,000 sq. ft.

The centre in Acropolis is strategically located at Rashbehari Connector close to E.M. Bypass and will include a variety of lifestyle-driven, state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to provide our members with a tailored and seamless workplace experience, in line with the rise in demand for hybrid workspaces.

The centre was launched by prominent dignitaries such as Mr. Angshuman Bhattacharya, Founder, SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services, Mr. Naman Shah, Founder & CEO, NowPurchase, Mr. Hari Balasubramanian, Angel Investor, Ex TiE President, Mr. Amit Ramani, Founder and CEO, Awfis and Mr. Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis. They conducted an interesting panel discussion on the impact of an evolving work ecosystem in Kolkata.









Speaking on the launch, Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis, said, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the east with our Acropolis centre launch given the incredibly high demand for flex spaces in a city which is emerging as the next destination for global firms. Awfis hopes to be recognised as one of the market’s pioneers and sees a tremendous opportunity to grow and establish its presence in the city of Kolkata.”

The Awfis environment provides a unique amalgamation of different workstyles while providing the company’s employees with amenities and benefits such as meeting rooms, a well-designed collaboration area, a multi-cuisine restaurant, concierge service along with full hygiene and safety measures.

“Awfis’ expansion in Kolkata is a testament to the growing demand for flex workspaces in metropolitan cities as Indian Corporates and MNCs are increasingly opting for hybrid working and work near home models for their employees. Thus, we are optimistic that the centre will continue to receive great response from the city and enterprises.”, said Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis.

Awfis’ clientele for the new centre includes brands such as DNV, Dentsu, Roar Media, etc to name a few. Some of our major clients across other centres include Samsung, GT, Teleperformance, Honeywell etc.

At the back of strong demand for flex workspaces, Awfis has now built the largest coworking network in the country with 150 centres and 88,000 seats across 17 cities and will continue to strengthen its foothold across India to establish a network of 200 centres by mid 2023.