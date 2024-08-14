IntellectAI Launches Purple Fabric, Targets $100 Million by 2029

IntellectAI, a division of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, has unveiled its latest innovation, Purple Fabric—a platform designed for AI adoption in financial institutions (FIs). This launch is part of IntellectAI’s ambitious plan to secure over 50 clients and generate $100 million in revenue within the next 3-5 years.

Purple Fabric leverages the eMACH.ai framework to advance AI from basic automation to connected enterprise intelligence. By addressing data fragmentation and promoting Ethical AI, the platform ensures transparent and bias-free decision-making, critical for modern FIs.

Banesh Prabhu, CEO of IntellectAI, emphasized Purple Fabric’s role as a productivity enhancer, enabling FIs to integrate AI seamlessly into their operations. The platform’s modular design allows for tailored AI solutions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy across financial services.

Purple Fabric offers six key products, including PF Imagine for AI use case development and PF Govern for stringent AI governance. Other notable products include PF DIMS for document intelligence and PF Expert Agent for actionable intelligence.

This launch positions IntellectAI at the forefront of AI innovation in the financial sector, with a strong focus on ethical and efficient AI deployment. The company’s goal is to lead the transformation of AI in financial institutions, making it an integral part of their operations while driving substantial business growth.