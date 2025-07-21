Connect with us

Spanish Skincare Giant Casmara Brings Global Anti-Aging Innovations

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Spanish skincare brand Casmara has officially entered a new phase of growth in India, launching a cutting-edge portfolio of professional skin treatments at the recently concluded Skinomics 2025 in India. In collaboration with its longstanding Indian partner Esskay Beauty Resources, Casmara introduced globally celebrated products that blend science-backed formulations with targeted skin solutions — all customized for Indian skin tones and environmental needs.

Held on July 17–18, Skinomics 2025, a strategic salon conclave, brought together top salon owners from over 250 Indian cities, skincare professionals, and beauty entrepreneurs for a deep dive into the future of professional skincare. The event served as the ideal backdrop for Casmara’s launch, which marks a significant milestone in the brand’s two-decade journey in India.



What’s New in the Casmara India Portfolio?

Casmara’s 2025 India line-up blends innovation with skin physiology, focusing on anti-aging, barrier repair, and rejuvenation:

  • Retinol PROAGE Treatments (0.15% & 0.3%) – Powered by RETI-BOOST tech for skin renewal with minimal irritation.

  • Retinol PROAGE Day Cream SPF 50 & Night Cream – Designed for ongoing retinol support and hydration.

  • Golden Age Agueda’s Secret – A trio using senolytic science and antioxidants to reverse visible aging.

  • RGnerin Serum & Hydro-nutri Cream – Peptides and AHAs targeting wrinkles and firmness.

  • Q10 Rescue Range – Formulated with Smart Q10 GPS Technology for targeted cellular energy delivery.

  • Anti-Blemish Cleanser with Tonic Essence – For daily clarity, pore health, and hydration.

Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Due to FDA Violations

Salon Growth at the Heart of Skinomics 2025

Beyond product launches, Skinomics 2025 focused on salon profitability, pricing strategies, and client retention. Experts shared data-backed insights and actionable frameworks, helping salons unlock recurring revenue while elevating service standards. With India’s beauty and wellness market rapidly evolving, these discussions reflect a shift toward premium, results-based services.


Loading...