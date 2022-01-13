B2B e-commerce and supply chain enablement platform Bizongo has acqui-hired the Bengaluru-based Hexa, a cloud platform for college placements. This is the B2B SaaS platform’s first acquihire as it prepares to innovate and launch new products in the made-to-order segment in the coming months.









Shubam Goyal, the co-founder of Hexa, who is also the Head of Product will join Bizongo as a Senior Product Manager, with Sushmita Chavan, Hexa’s Head of Business Operations to join Bizongo as Product Intelligence Specialist. Six other team members from Hexa will also join.

Ankit Tomar, Co-Founder and CTO at Bizongo, said the platform has been on a high growth journey over the last year thanks to its team and the continuous product innovation. “Hexa’s team has demonstrated a unique ability to stay true to their core – build technology solutions that bring a complete transformation to hitherto manual and time consuming processes. We are excited to have Shubam, Sushmita and the team to drive Bizongo’s vision of championing digital transformation in the B2B customized goods segment. There passion and entrepreneurial mind-set is a perfect match for our team.”

He said they are happy to create opportunities for young founders and entrepreneurs that give them a chance to work with the teams they nurtured and continue to work towards a common goal. Bizongo aims to add close to 100 people across its product, engineering and sales team by December 2022. It is also looking actively to strengthen its workforce.

Shubam Goyal, Co-Founder at Hexa, expressed excitement at becoming a part of Bizongo. “We have always believed in building products that solve some critical human challenges, and with Hexa we have been fairly successful. We believe our team will add a lot to Bizongo.”

Sushmita Chavan, Co-Founder at Hexa, said they are happy to join Bizongo’s team. “Hexa has always believed in being a cohesive bunch of innovators and the acquihire has given us a chance to continue working as a team together.”

Hexa, established in April 2020, is a cloud platform to increase placement ratio at the colleges. The startup prepares students with industry ready skills and powers colleges to connect with more companies for campus hiring.

In their 10 month journey, Hexa has partnered with over 25 colleges, over 10 partner companies and onboarded 15,000 students on its platform. Bizongo’s acquihire follows its fund raise of $110 million in its Series D round led by New York-based Tiger Global Management.

The B2B SaaS has underlined strengthening its product and engineering team as one of the core areas to deploy the fresh capital.