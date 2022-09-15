Business
Capgemini to sponsor Rugby 7s
Capgemini announced its partnership with the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in support of India’s Rugby 7s teams. Capgemini is already an official worldwide partner of World Rugby and a major supporter of the game on a global level. The announcement marks yet another step in Capgemini’s rugby story and its commitment to promoting the agenda of diversity and inclusion through sports.
“At Capgemini the principles of diversity and inclusion are a source of creativity, innovation, and inspiration for us. To further strengthen our commitment, we are delighted to partner with IRFU on Rugby 7s as this marks a new chapter in our association with Rugby and our first entry into sports in India,” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India. “At Capgemini we are a people business, and this association reflects our core brand values of team spirit and fun, coupled with our commitment to creating inclusive workplaces,” he added.
Capgemini has a historic connection with rugby and deep heritage in rugby sponsorship. Its association with the game began with the Group’s late founder, Serge Kampf, a lifelong rugby fan and player. Capgemini is the first Worldwide Partner to sponsor both World Rugby and most of its major men’s (Rugby World Cup 2023) and women’s international competitions (Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022, and Rugby World Cup 2025), as well as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
“The story of the growth of Rugby as a sport in India is a story of diversity and inclusion. Today our women’s program is as strong as our men’s, our outreach to tribal youth in different parts of the country is as deep as in non-tribal areas,” said Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India. “Our commitment to spreading the sport amongst underprivileged populations is as sharp as it is to those who live in more fortunate circumstances. Therefore, to partner with Capgemini who upholds the principles of diversity and inclusion, was a natural decision. Their values mirror ours,” he added.
As World Rugby’s Global Digital Transformation Partner, Capgemini is working with the federation to enhance the digital experience for fans and coaches by applying its market-leading capabilities in data analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud. The Group is also a Global Partner of the Women in Rugby program aimed at accelerating the development of the women’s game and women’s leadership throughout the sport.
“Sports bring people together through shared experiences and drive exceptional engagement, particularly with the younger audiences. Most athletes in India come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Through this collaboration, we aim to give this sport a fillip and make it more mainstream,” said Sarika Naik, Chief Marketing Officer and Chairperson of Diversity at Capgemini in India. “Our goal is to motivate more people to play the game and thus provide a path ahead to Get the Future They Want. Rugby India’s ‘Get into Rugby’ program is aimed to make the sport accessible to children of all genders and backgrounds. It is perfectly aligned with our core values and the principles of diversity and inclusion,” she added.
Capgemini is a global company based in over 50 countries. It is present across major rugby heartlands such as England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy, Argentina, Japan and Australia, as well as New Zealand, which is due to host Rugby World Cup 2021, which will see the world’s top women’s teams compete in October this year. The Group, which has a major presence in India, will continue to promote the sport for both women and men, across all its international locations.