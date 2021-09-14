Ahead of iPhone 13 launch, iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart

Tech giant Apple will be launching the much-touted iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series at a virtual event at 10:30 pm, Tuesday. It’s widely speculated that the Pro models will be seeing major upgrades such as 120Hz display, better optics, and bigger battery capacities among others. While the new smartphone is at the centre of the event, it’s a good time to buy the current generation of iPhones, which are available for sale on Flipkart at a massive discount.









The iPhone 12 (64 GB) in India has been slashed by up to Rs 13,000 on Flipkart, making it a sweet deal. iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 66,999 for the base 64GB storage model, while the 128GB storage variant costs 71,999. Lastly, the 256GB version costs Rs 81,999. These discounted prices are available on Flipkart. To recall, these were launched at Rs 79,900, Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively. Flipkart is also offering 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 11 Pro at 79,999, down 24%. An exchange offer of up to ₹15,000 is available on all iPhones.

iPhone 12 Pro Max which started at a whopping price of Rs 129,900 for the 128GB variant, after a discount of 4 thousand is now available at a price of Rs 125,900. Similarly, the 256GB and the 512GB variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are being offered at a price of Rs 135,900 and Rs 155,900 respectively.

Amazon is selling the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 for Rs 78,950.This means that Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 5,950. The 64GB storage model is currently out of stock on the platform. The Cupertino-based tech giant started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE, and now manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in India, including XR, iPhone 11, and now iPhone 12.

Apple registered more than 140 per cent growth in India in the second quarter this year, as iPhone 11 continued to perform well with a strong aspirational brand value, according to CMR.