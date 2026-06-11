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Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident

Sound Plunge

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A civil lawsuit involving rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West has returned to public attention after model Jennifer An detailed allegations surrounding an incident she claims occurred during a 2010 music video shoot.

A former contestant on the television series America’s Next Top Model recently discussed the allegations in a podcast interview, describing an encounter that she says left her feeling “suffocated,” “unsure,” and “scared.” The claims are at the center of an ongoing lawsuit filed in New York in 2024 under the city’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has denied wrongdoing through his legal team. The case has not gone to trial, and the allegations remain unproven in court.

Allegations Stem From 2010 Video Shoot

According to Jennifer An, she was hired to appear in a music video connected to British electronic act La Roux and was unaware that Kanye West would be involved in filming.

She alleges that after arriving on set at New York’s Chelsea Hotel, production plans changed following Kanye West’s arrival. During a sequence filmed for the project, An claims the rapper unexpectedly grabbed her by the neck, placed his fingers in her mouth, and engaged in behavior she described as physically intimidating and non-consensual.

In recent interviews, An said she froze during the incident and felt unable to react because she feared professional consequences.

The footage in question was never included in the final version of the music video, and West did not appear in the released cut.

Lawsuit and Legal Arguments

An filed her lawsuit in 2024, alleging gender-motivated violence and emotional harm stemming from the incident.

Kanye West’s attorneys have asked the court to dismiss the case. Court filings argue that the interaction occurred during the creation of an artistic performance and was intended as a theatrical scene inspired by the film American Psycho. His legal team has also argued that An did not object during the filming and participated in the performance.

However, An’s attorneys reject that characterization, arguing that artistic expression should not exempt individuals from accountability if boundaries are crossed without consent.

The court has not yet ruled on the merits of the claims.

 

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Alleged Corroboration From La Roux Messages

The lawsuit also references messages exchanged between Jennifer An and La Roux singer Elly Jackson years after the alleged incident.

According to reports, Elly Jackson recalled the event and described it as “horrific” in private messages that have reportedly been submitted as evidence. An’s legal team is citing the messages as supporting documentation, though they do not constitute a legal finding of fact.

Neither the court nor a jury has evaluated the evidence presented in the case.

Renewed Attention on Ye’s Public Controversies

The lawsuit arrives amid continued scrutiny of Kanye West, whose public profile has been shaped in recent years by controversies surrounding his political statements, social media activity, and business ventures.

While the legal dispute remains unresolved, the case has sparked broader conversations within the entertainment industry about consent, workplace conduct, and accountability on film and music video sets.

For now, the focus shifts to the courts, where both sides are expected to continue presenting their arguments as the case moves forward.

  • Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An
  • Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

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