FIFA World Cup
World Cup Visa Controversy: Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup prepares to kick off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, a controversy involving Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has sparked international debate about immigration policies, sporting inclusion, and FIFA’s role in protecting tournament participants.
Artan, widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading football officials, was expected to make history as the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup match. Instead, he was denied entry into the United States after arriving at Miami International Airport, despite reportedly holding documentation to work at the tournament.
The incident has raised concerns among football officials, journalists, and human rights advocates as the expanded 48-team World Cup begins.
Omar Artan’s World Cup Dream Cut Short
Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was named Africa’s Best Referee in 2025 and has held FIFA accreditation since 2018, was scheduled to join fellow officials for training and tournament assignments in the United States.
According to FIFA, the referee was unable to participate after U.S. authorities denied him entry. The governing body stated that immigration decisions ultimately rest with host governments and that FIFA does not control visa adjudications.
Speaking after the decision, Omar Abdulkadir Artan expressed disappointment but thanked FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and supporters who reached out to him.
His exclusion drew criticism from Somali sports officials, who described him as an inspiration to young athletes and a symbol of the country’s growing presence on the global football stage.
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Immigration Policies Under Scrutiny
The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. immigration policies ahead of the World Cup. Somalia is among the countries affected by travel restrictions introduced by the Trump administration, although exemptions reportedly exist for accredited World Cup participants.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated that Artan underwent additional screening and was ultimately deemed inadmissible due to unspecified vetting concerns. Officials did not publicly provide further details.
The case has fueled broader discussions about whether international sporting events can truly maintain open participation when immigration restrictions affect accredited officials, journalists, and support staff.
Wider Concerns Ahead of FIFA 2026
Omar Abdulkadir Artan’s case is not the only issue drawing attention before the tournament. Reports have emerged of visa difficulties affecting journalists and football personnel from several countries, including Iran.
Media organizations have also voiced concerns about access for accredited reporters covering the tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Critics argue that such obstacles could undermine FIFA’s efforts to promote football as a global and inclusive sport. Supporters of stricter immigration enforcement, meanwhile, maintain that national security reviews remain the responsibility of sovereign governments.
FIFA’s Balancing Act
The controversy places FIFA in a difficult position. The organization has spent years promoting greater global representation, including expanding the World Cup to 48 teams and increasing opportunities for officials from underrepresented regions.
Africa will have record representation at the 2026 tournament, reflecting FIFA’s broader efforts to grow the sport across the continent. However, Artan’s exclusion has prompted questions about how much influence FIFA can or should exercise when host-country policies affect tournament participants.
As the tournament begins, the spotlight remains not only on the action on the pitch but also on the challenges of staging a truly global sporting event in an increasingly complex political environment.